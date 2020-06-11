College football: Racine Lutheran graduate Tyler hopes to make grade at Texas

Brought in as his replacement is Mike Yurcich, who was an assistant at Ohio State last season. With that change has come a revised playbook.

“I’m getting the hang of it,” Tyler said. “There’s definitely a different point of view to the game and I’m definitely getting it under my belt.”

His maturation will continue when Tyler participates in voluntary workouts with his teammates this summer. If regular practices are held in August — which is certainly a huge question mark for every program at this point — Tyler will try put himself in position to get his No. 55 stained with turf and sweat this season.

But he can’t help but think it’s already been a heck of a journey after just one year at Texas.

“The high for me is coming from Racine and playing before small crowds to coming here, where it’s just crazy on game day,” Tyler said. “You see all these people, they love you, they know your name. You get into the stadium and there could be fans already there and you’ve still got your suit and tie on. It’s just a happy feeling to see how far you can come if you work hard.