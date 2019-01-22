Brian Fletcher was sitting in his office one afternoon last fall when a man wearing blue-and-gold apparel knocked on his door. Stitched on the man’s shirt was the word, “Rams.”
Fletcher, coach of the Horlick High School football team, didn’t think twice about it, assuming the visitor might have been representing a college team named the Rams. But then the visitor informed him he was at Horlick on behalf of the Los Angeles Rams and wanted to discuss one of Fletcher’s former players with him.
That player was former Horlick quarterback Rickey Neal Jr., who has been a pass-rushing specialist for the University of Northern Iowa the last four years.
“The guy introduced himself as a personnel scout for the Los Angeles Rams and he wanted to talk to me about Rickey Neal,” Fletcher said. “We ended up spending about 45 minutes together.
“They wanted to do a thorough background on Rickey. He said they really liked him as a third-down specialist-outside linebacker, pass-rush kind of guy.”
Fletcher said he also received mailings from the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns inquiring about Neal.
“They were surveys that pretty much asked the same questions that that guy from the Rams asked,” Fletcher said.
The bottom line is Neal is at least on the radar of NFL teams as a possible draft choice or free agent this April. The NFL Draft will be held April 25-27.
If he’s drafted, he will become the first former Racine County player since defensive back Jerry Woods in 1989 to have that distinction. If he signs as a free agent, he will follow the same path as former county greats Tony Romo, Kevin Barry and Chris Maragos.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Neal certainly has the credentials to merit a long look from NFL teams. As a senior at UNI, the outside linebacker recorded 24 solo tackles, 31 assists, 14½ tackles for loss, 8½ sacks for 62 yards in losses, eight quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles. He also blocked a field-goal attempt against Iowa.
Neal went on to earn first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors as a defensive end after helping the Panthers to a 7-6 record.
“His development, his growth, his maturing process has really been fun to watch,” said David Braun, Northern Iowa’s outside linebackers coach last season who has been hired to become North Dakota State’s defensive coordinator. “I think Rickey understands that there’s still elements of his game that he needs to work on to become the most well-rounded player he can and he’s going to need that at the NFL level.
“But as a pass-rusher, he’s special. He’s elite when it comes to that attribute. And, as we well know, if an NFL team can find guys who can get after the quarterback, it adds a huge asset to their franchise.
“Him being able to separate himself in that realm is something that is going to give him an opportunity to hopefully make a team.”
Neal, a 2013 Horlick graduate who graduated from UNI with a degree in communications in December, has returned to Racine, where he is living with his mother, Margaret Garcia. Five days a week, he travels to Waukesha for two-hour sessions at NX Level Sports Performance Training under Brad Arnett.
Arnett’s clients at NX Level have included Maragos and J.J. Watt, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year for for the Houston Texans.
“My overall feeling is I’m excited and, at the same time, just extremely patient and am training at NX level right now,” Neal said. “It’s really been just going to church and training.”
Neal said he was not invited to the annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but plans to have a Pro Day March 26 at Northern Iowa. He also has signed with an agent, Miami-based Austin Pfenninger.
Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley said Neal’s pro day will be especially crucial.
“The No. 1 thing he needs to do is prepare for his pro day,” Farley said. “His measurables will factor into his draftability. His production at UNI gets him on the board, his measurables are what will solidify that spot. What he does at that pro day should put him at a very high level. There is no question that he has the pass-rush ability to make a roster, but when you talk about the draft, you really need to stand out in the measurables.
“Some teams are going to look at him as linebacker others will look at him as a rush end. The type of defense will determine where teams look at him on the draft board. He has the positional size of a linebacker. So that will be a big factor on where he goes. He will need to find a system that suits his style of play.”
