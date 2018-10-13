The Carthage College football team kept things close against Millikin Saturday, but a late rally fell short and the Big Blue won 32-29 in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Art Keller Field on the Carthage Campus in Kenosha.
The Red Men (2-4, 2-3 CCIW) led once, at 10-7 after a 32-yard field goal by Lance Unland on the first play of the second quarter that capped a seven-play, 70-yard drive.
Millikin (5-1, 4-1 CCIW) took the lead back for good about four minutes later on a 23-yard touchdown pass. Unland’s 27-yard field goal with 5:54 left in the first half tied the game at 13-13, but Millikin scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass for a 19-13 halftime lead.
The Big Blue extended the lead to 26-13 on a 7-yard run in the third quarter, but the Red Men scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Billy Dury to Bret Patton, finishing off an 11-play, 73-yard drive.
The teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter, with Lafayette McGary’s 2-yard run with 11:23 left got Carthage within 32-27.
Millikin ran the ball out of the end zone with 10 seconds left to run time off the clock and make it 32-29. That set up a Hail Mary from Dury on the final play, but the pass was incomplete.
Dury 20 of 35 for a career-high 283 yards and one touchdown, along with an interception. McGary ran for 132 yards and one score on 28 carries, his third straight 100-yard game, and Patton caught three passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.
The Red Men outgained Millikin 441-366 and had three more first downs (24-21), but Carthage also lost two fumbles. Defensively, Kevin O’Boyle had a career-high 12 tackles (eight solo).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.