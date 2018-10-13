Try 1 month for 99¢

The Carthage College football team kept things close against Millikin Saturday, but a late rally fell short and the Big Blue won 32-29 in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Art Keller Field on the Carthage Campus in Kenosha.

The Red Men (2-4, 2-3 CCIW) led once, at 10-7 after a 32-yard field goal by Lance Unland on the first play of the second quarter that capped a seven-play, 70-yard drive.

Millikin (5-1, 4-1 CCIW) took the lead back for good about four minutes later on a 23-yard touchdown pass. Unland’s 27-yard field goal with 5:54 left in the first half tied the game at 13-13, but Millikin scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass for a 19-13 halftime lead.

The Big Blue extended the lead to 26-13 on a 7-yard run in the third quarter, but the Red Men scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Billy Dury to Bret Patton, finishing off an 11-play, 73-yard drive.

The teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter, with Lafayette McGary’s 2-yard run with 11:23 left got Carthage within 32-27.

Millikin ran the ball out of the end zone with 10 seconds left to run time off the clock and make it 32-29. That set up a Hail Mary from Dury on the final play, but the pass was incomplete.

Dury 20 of 35 for a career-high 283 yards and one touchdown, along with an interception. McGary ran for 132 yards and one score on 28 carries, his third straight 100-yard game, and Patton caught three passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

The Red Men outgained Millikin 441-366 and had three more first downs (24-21), but Carthage also lost two fumbles. Defensively, Kevin O’Boyle had a career-high 12 tackles (eight solo).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments