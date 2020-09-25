College football: Brown looking to make the grade at Indiana

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One year after everything was coming up for Da'Shaun Brown, everything is looking up for him.

The red-shirt freshman receiver, who remembers throwing up during his first day of practice in 2019 at Indiana University, is now gliding through routes as a slot receiver for the Hoosiers. He has cracked the code of a massive playbook that can intimidate the daylights out of any freshman and he expects to be making plays in Big Ten Conference stadiums sooner rather than later.

What a departure it has been for Brown compared to last season. Sure, he was the hero of St. Catherine's 2018 WIAA Division 4 state championship team, but high school heroes have a way of getting cut down to size in a hurry at the college level.

Brown's rough indoctrination also included getting planted into the turf by a linebacker after catching a pass one day during practice and then hearing a coach scream, "Get up! Get up!" There was also the tedious process of having to sit, wait and learn after he was so used to performing at a high level in high school.

But better days have arrived. Brown helped herald those days by making the most of his time during the COVID-19 pandemic, which prepared him for a season that almost wasn't.