College football: Brown looking to make the grade at Indiana

One year after everything was coming up for Da'Shaun Brown, everything is looking up for him.
The red-shirt freshman receiver, who remembers throwing up during his first day of practice in 2019 at Indiana University, is now gliding through routes as a slot receiver for the Hoosiers. He has cracked the code of a massive playbook that can intimidate the daylights out of any freshman and he expects to be making plays in Big Ten Conference stadiums sooner rather than later.
What a departure it has been for Brown compared to last season. Sure, he was the hero of St. Catherine's 2018 WIAA Division 4 state championship team, but high school heroes have a way of getting cut down to size in a hurry at the college level.
Brown's rough indoctrination also included getting planted into the turf by a linebacker after catching a pass one day during practice and then hearing a coach scream, "Get up! Get up!" There was also the tedious process of having to sit, wait and learn after he was so used to performing at a high level in high school.
But better days have arrived. Brown helped herald those days by making the most of his time during the COVID-19 pandemic, which prepared him for a season that almost wasn't.
"I lifted a lot of weights, I had a lot of protein and getting out and running my own routes," said Brown, who is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, "I was watching last year's film. I did all I could do and we maxed out our abilities to what we were limited to."
Since the Big 10 Conference did an about-face Sept. 16 and announced it would play after initially ruling out this season, Brown's offseason preparation has been evident. Coach Tom Allen, who led the Hoosiers to an 8-5 record and an appearance in the Gator Bowl last season, certainly has seen it so far.
"Da’Shaun Brown has a special talent," Allen said. "He never really played receiver before last season, but he is a guy that has a chance to be very special.”
Brown will be playing behind Whop Philyor, a senior who earned second-team All-Big Ten Conference honors after catching 70 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns last season. As a true freshman, Brown will likely see spot duty this season and solidify himself all the more for after Philyor moves on.
He's certainly come a long way.
"It was a big adjustment," Brown said. "The biggest change was the position change at the competition level I'm at — going from high school and then changing from a whole different position.
"It's still a challenge, but it was more of a challenge when I first got here just because I hasn't played receiver in a game or anything. And then just adjusting to the speed of the game, it's just a lot faster.
"There's more studying and it just turns into more of a job."
But Allen and his staff are banking that Brown's dynamic athleticism eventually translates into big plays on the field. It sure did in high school.
After arriving at. Catherine's as a sophomore in 2016, his impressive athletic skills quickly became apparent. In his three seasons as the Angels' starting quarterback, he passed and rushed for a total of 8,342 yards and 121 touchdowns.
St. Catherine's went 32-4 during those three seasons. He set county's single-game rushing record with 402 yards on just 10 carries in a 55-7 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph on Oct. 7, 2017.
And then there was Nov. 15, 2018, when he led the Angels to their first state championship at Horlick Field.
It couldn't have been more dramatic during that championship game game on a chilly night at Camp Randall Stadium. Brown pulled St. Catherine's within 7-6 with a 3-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds to play to cap off an 11-play, 57-yard drive.
And then, following a St. Catherine's timeout that seemed like an eternity, Brown jaunted untouched into the end zone for a two-point conversion that gave the Angels an 8-7 victory over St. Croix Central.
After the season, he became just the sixth quarterback from Racine County in the last 60 years to earn first-team Associated Press All-State honors.
Brown has since traded the No. 4 he wore at St. Catherine's for No. 12 at Indiana. This was after he wore No. 80 last season. "That was just a number they gave to me as a freshman," Brown said.
And he is joining the Hoosiers during what might be a program renaissance under Allen. This is a state dominated in college football by the historic legacy of Notre Dame, located within 200 miles to the north of Indiana's Bloomington campus. And Bloomington, of course, is where Bobby Knight reigned supreme as Indiana's basketball coach for nearly 30 years.
As for Indiana football, the Hoosiers have won the Big Ten Conference just twice — in 1945 and '67. And they produced a player — running back Anthony Thompson — who almost won the Heisman Trophy in 1989.
Other than that, though, there isn't a whole lot to say about this program. Until now. After successive records of 5-7, Allen guided the Hoosiers to an 8-5 mark last season, which marked the first time since 1993 that they won eight games.
Allen signed a seven-year contract worth $3.9 million annually after last season. And Brown just might be a key player as Allen tries to make something out of this program.
"He is the program," Brown said. "He's a great leader and he talks to us. He treats us all fairly. I love my coach. He's a great coach. He invites us to his house and we have dinner and stuff like that.
"But when it's work time, he's focused and locked in and he gets us focused and locked in. He's a good motivator, he knows how to talk to us and is very respectful."
As Brown tries to move up Indiana's depth chart, he's more than holding his own in the classroom with a 3.0 grade-point average. His major? "You can say kinesiology, but I'm probably going to change that," he said.
Meanwhile, Brown still returns to Racine on occasion and he's seen the new artificial turf that's been installed at Horlick Field. He's also seen the newly-constructed Pritchard Park, which also features artificial turf.
Brown was asked how much he would have relished running on those surfaces regularly during his three seasons as St. Catherine's.
"Man, oh man!" Brown said. "I would have ran for a couple hundred more yards on that turf. I was out there not too long ago and I saw the doing some work to it. It's super nice, honestly. I wish we could have played on it."
Brown's home football address is now Memorial Stadium, Indiana's home field since 1960. It features a FieldTurf Revolution 360 playing surface.
And for the next four seasons, Brown is hoping to achieve great things there.
"I'm chasing bigger things now," Brown said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!