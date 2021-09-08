Clemson transfer Mellusi enjoys heavy workload with Badgers

Jalen Berger, who had a team-high 301 yards rushing last season despite missing three of the Badgers’ seven games due to injury, didn’t play against Penn State. The other Wisconsin running backs who got the ball on Saturday were Isaac Guerendo with 13 carries for 56 yards and fullback John Chenal with two carries for 2 yards.

“Jalen’s had a good approach,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “We’ve also liked what Chez and Isaac have done. The way the game played out, we weren’t thinking we need to go with three at the time. That always can be a tricky thing for anyone. You’ve just got to keep going, keep working at it. Just because he didn’t play doesn’t mean he’s doing something wrong.”

But it does indicate how much of an impression Mellusi has made since arriving at Wisconsin.

Mellusi rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries for Clemson last year. He had 44 rushes for 276 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.

“I just felt like if I wanted to elevate my game and have the best opportunity to play at the next level and better myself, I feel like I had to make that decision,” Mellusi said.