Clark returns to Raiders' offensive line

RACINE — As Wilbert Kennedy walked onto the Horlick Field turf from his office Wednesday night, he was in a jovial mood as he prepared to start practice.

That wasn’t the case on that same field last Saturday night after the Raiders rallied for a 17-16 lead against the Chicago Birdgang in the fourth quarter only to lose 24-17. Afterward, Kennedy mentioned all the mistakes from that night that needed to be cleaned up for the Raiders (5-2, 2-2 MSFL) to revive their season.

But something else Kennedy discussed after that game helps explain why he was in such a good mood prior to Wednesday’s practice. The Raiders were playing with just four defensive linemen and five offense linemen last week because of injuries and Kennedy realizes that’s part of the game that is beyond his team’s control. And he knows things will get better.

“I think we’ll get it straightened out,” Kennedy said Wednesday night. “I’ve got a good group of guys. There’s a lot of irritations out there right now with the injuries that we’ve had that’s really put us behind.

“We have a really talented team, but the injury bug has got us pretty bad in key spots. And we have some conflicts with some people with their jobs. But I’m confident we’ll get it turned around.”

The return of Terrence Clark may go a long way in that happening.

The offensive lineman, a major addition to the Raiders’ offensive line last season after not having played football since 2016, has decided to return. The 33-year-old Chicago native, a three-time All-CCIW at Carthage from 2007-09, solidified the Raiders’ thin offensive line last season from the moment he was plugged in at left offensive tackle.

“He’s been playing every down at left tackle, he’s the only guy who we don’t really rotate and we don’t have to worry about him,” Dale Wroblewski, then the Raiders’ offensive coach, said at the time. “He just locks it down and it’s great to have a guy like that.”

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Clark stopped playing after last season for the same reason he stopped playing in the Indoor Football League in 2016. His family comes first and Clark wanted more time with his wife, son and daughter.

Clark, an assistant on the Case football team’s staff, was lured back by two other members of the staff. Anton Graham, Case’s new varsity coach, is a defensive lineman for the Raiders while Mitchell Farr, who is Case’s quarterbacks coach, is the Raiders’ starting QB.

“I knew there was a big need for O-line help and I do coach with Mitch Farr and Anton Graham at Case,” Clark said. “So I’ve kind of been in the loop with what’s been going on and they were reaching out to me.”

When Clark participated in his first practice of the season Wednesday night, it almost felt as if he had never been away.

“I felt really good,” he said. “It’s never been about age or ability. It’s really just been about choosing what I want to do with my time. I’m just in the family zone right now. I don’t want to miss anything.

“It was never a matter of losing the itch or not wanting to play for the Raiders. It was more a matter of there’s only so many hours in the day.”

With that said, Clark said he may not be available for every game. But Kennedy makes it clear that every game Clark plays will be a huge addition for the Raiders.

“Oh, it’s great having him back and just not as a football player,” Kennedy said. “He’s such a great football player, but the guys love him. He’s a great teammate and he brings a lot of confidence to the team when he’s out there. So it’s good to have him around and have him back.”

Lifting Kennedy’s spirits all the more is that he will also have another former standout Carthage offensive tackle, Isaiah Trussell, this week. Trussell, who originally joined the Raiders in 2018, has only sporadically been available because of a job commitment.

But when Trussell is able to play, he is able to help transform an offensive line that is a concern because of its lack of depth into a strength.

“He’s an outstanding tackle,” Kennedy said. “He’s big (6-3, 315 pounds), he’s physical, he’s got great feet ... I noticed that when he was a kid. He used to come and work out with us when he was in junior high and high school. I was thinking, ‘Man, just the agility that this young man has!’ and to see him grow up and to see the success he’d had is great. He’s just an outstanding football player.

“It hurts us when he’s not here because he brings balance to our offensive line and he brings aggressiveness. And he gives us depth.

“To get those guys back will be huge for us.”

Next up are the Grand Rapids Seminoles, who will be the last of four straight home games for the Raiders. After Saturday, the Raiders’ only remaining home games during the regular season are against the Illinois Cowboys July 16 and against the Leyden Lions Aug. 13.

The Raiders enter the game with little information on the Seminoles.

“Not knowing much about your opponent kind of goes back to when we were playing, when you didn’t have as much film on teams,” said Kennedy, a defensive lineman for the Raiders from 1989-2009. “There will be a quarter where you’re trying to figure out what they’re doing, see what they like to do and see what their team is made up of.

“And then we’ll start basically game planning from there.”

