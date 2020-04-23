Cephus feels he belongs with elite crop of receivers

In an NFL draft class so loaded with talent at wide receiver that some are calling it the best draft for the position of all time, Quintez Cephus believes he fits right in.
The former University of Wisconsin wide receiver knows he doesn’t have the blazing speed, elite size, or gaudy statistics of some of his draft classmates, but he thinks he has one of the draft’s favorite qualities:
Upside.
Cephus, a star basketball player in high school before choosing to pursue football in college, said in a phone interview last week that he’s just starting to come into his own on the football field. He believes he’ll reward whichever team that drafts him with a full-blown gem after some refinement.
“I’ve only played receiver for the past (few) years,” Cephus said. “I played receiver my senior year of high school and the couple of years I was in college. I know as a route runner I’m not the most polished, so that’s an area where I can get better at my game. But I also talk (to teams) about the success that I’ve had without having as much time playing that position.”
The NFL draft runs Thursday night through Saturday, and will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cephus’ career at UW shows an ascent that pro teams like to see.
After a quiet freshman season, Cephus emerged during the 2017 campaign as a big-play threat. He played just nine games after breaking his leg, but posted 30 catches for 501 yards and six touchdowns. Cephus was forced to miss a season after being dismissed from the university due to sexual assault charges; he was acquitted of those charges in August.
He returned to the Badgers this year and instantly became quarterback Jack Coan’s top target. Cephus hauled in 59 catches for 901 yards and seven scores. Coan targeted Cephus 91 times this season, according to Pro Football Reference.
Coan spoke often of his trust in Cephus’ ability to make contested catches — “I just have total trust in him that I can just put the ball anywhere in his area and he’ll come down with it,” Coan said in December — and it’s that skill that might set Cephus apart from his draft classmates.
“I know I have a knack for going up and getting the ball no matter how many people are around me, no matter what the situation is. I know I have the physicality and the quickness to win at the line of scrimmage against anybody I line up against,” he said.
However the draft shakes out for Cephus, who is projected anywhere from the third to fifth rounds, he believes there will be roles across the league for all of the talent entering the pros at his position.
“There are a lot of great receivers in this draft. We all bring different things to the table, and teams need different guys that will fit into their systems,” he said. “I know who I am as a player, I know what I bring to the table, and I know what I need to work on to help myself get better as a player.”
Mixed results
The Big Ten Conference had talent spread across its teams on the defensive line in 2019. Three players in particular — Ohio State’s Chase Young, Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa and Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos — are projected as first-round picks.
UW didn’t play Penn State last season, but had three total games against Young and Epenesa’s teams.
Young was a force against the Badgers in two meetings.
He had four sacks, including two that forced fumbles, in the teams’ regular-season meeting in Columbus. When the UW faced the Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game, UW’s tactics against Young changed a bit. It forced him to be the read man on option plays and sent more double-teams toward him than in the first matchup, but he was still effective.
By State Journal count, the Badgers employed two blockers against Young on eight plays in the conference championship after doing so just once in the regular season. Young had six total tackles, with 1½ being for loss, in the postseason tilt.
Young is widely considered to be the best overall player in the draft, and is expected to be picked second overall by Washington.
UW, and specifically left tackle Cole Van Lanen, were much more successful against Epenesa. Epenesa caused a fumble on a sack in the first quarter in the November matchup at Camp Randall — Van Lanen said after the game a miscommunication led to Epenesa getting free — but that was Epenesa’s lone tackle of the game. UW ran 69 offensive plays, excluding kneel-downs, against Iowa.
Badgers represented at All-American Bowl again
Badgers 2021 recruit Riley Mahlman of Lakeville, Minn., tweeted last week that he would be participating in the All-American Bowl after his senior season.
Mahlman playing in the game will give UW its third consecutive year of having a recruit in the game. Quarterback Graham Mertz played in the 2019 contest, while 2020 recruits Jalen Berger, Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig were at this year’s game. Nelson and Wedig played in the game, while Berger made his oral commitment to UW during the showcase.
Mahlman, a four-star offensive lineman, is the top-ranked recruit out of Minnesota in his class and picked UW over at least seven other Big Ten scholarship offers.
