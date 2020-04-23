Cephus feels he belongs with elite crop of receivers

After a quiet freshman season, Cephus emerged during the 2017 campaign as a big-play threat. He played just nine games after breaking his leg, but posted 30 catches for 501 yards and six touchdowns. Cephus was forced to miss a season after being dismissed from the university due to sexual assault charges; he was acquitted of those charges in August.

He returned to the Badgers this year and instantly became quarterback Jack Coan’s top target. Cephus hauled in 59 catches for 901 yards and seven scores. Coan targeted Cephus 91 times this season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Coan spoke often of his trust in Cephus’ ability to make contested catches — “I just have total trust in him that I can just put the ball anywhere in his area and he’ll come down with it,” Coan said in December — and it’s that skill that might set Cephus apart from his draft classmates.

“I know I have a knack for going up and getting the ball no matter how many people are around me, no matter what the situation is. I know I have the physicality and the quickness to win at the line of scrimmage against anybody I line up against,” he said.