University of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was charged Monday with second- and third-degree sexual assault of two intoxicated women who said he sexually assaulted both of them, and said that Cephus and his roommate, teammate Danny Davis, laughed and took photos of the women, according to a criminal complaint.
Cephus, a 20-year-old junior who was expected to be the program’s top receiver this season, announced Saturday he was taking a leave of absence from the team because he anticipated charges being filed by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez announced Monday after the charges were filed that Cephus has been suspended from the team for violating the Student-Athlete Discipline Policy. The suspension bars him from team practices and games.
Cephus will appear in court on Thursday.
District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, asked Monday whether Davis, another of the team’s top wide receivers, might also face charges connected to the incident, said, “I don’t think I can answer that right now.”
UW had no comment regarding Davis.
According to the complaint, Cephus told investigators that he and one of the women had sex, but “it was all good. She was all into it,” the complaint states. He said he also had sex with the other woman. He at first denied taking any photos, but then said one was taken but was quickly deleted.
The third-degree sexual assault charge carries up to 10 years of combined prison and extended supervision. The second-degree sexual assault charge carries a 40-year maximum.
Cephus tweeted on Saturday he’s been “wrongfully accused of unlawful conduct” and “is innocent of any allegations associated with this consensual relationship.”
