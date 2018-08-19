As Mark Harlow peers out a window of his home in Rapid City, S.D., he can see the breathtaking sculpted heads of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt on Mount Rushmore less than three miles to the northwest. The 63-year-old orthopedic surgeon has more time to appreciate magnificent man-made feats now that he’s retired, which brings us to a spectacular feat of his own nearly a half century ago.
It happened the evening of Oct. 29, 1971, when Harlow quite possibly produced the greatest individual high school football performance in Racine County history. Some may contend that it was poor sportsmanship for Harlow to be kept in the game long after it was decided, but be that as it may, it was a night that changed his life.
This was the situation: Undefeated Burlington was wrapping up its 1971 schedule — this was still five years before the state playoffs were introduced — with a Southern Lakes Conference game against Salem Central (now Westosha Central) at Paddock Lake. The Demons entered that night with a 37-game winning streak in the SLC dating to 1967.
Harlow, a senior who had turned 17 that month, had only been a starting running back that season and he played in the shadow of Bill Kazmaier, who would go on to become a world champion powerlifter. But Kazmaier was out that night with an injury and Burlington coach Don Dalton looked to Harlow to carry the load. Did he ever do just that.
By the time the dust had settled on Burlington’s 51-0 victory, Harlow had produced 465 yards of total offense. His seven touchdowns, in order, came on a 64-yard kickoff return, a 9-yard run, a 70-yard punt return, a 16-yard run, a 2-yard run, a 45-yard punt return and a 16-yard run.
He rushed for 253 yards on 22 carries and piled up 197 yards in punt returns that night.
“I just remember it was one of those nights when everything fell into place,” Harlow said.
Legend has it that the Salem Central public-address announcer was derisively saying, “And Harlow’s STILL in the game!,” as the touchdowns piled up. But Harlow simply did what he was told to do and he did it in historic fashion.
“I’m sure Don could read me because he had known me since probably the seventh or eighth grade,” Harlow said. “He knew this was my one time to have a chance to shine without Bill.
“We talked about it really more after high school when I came back as a college player. He said, ‘I knew I was putting my neck out there by leaving you in the game, but I knew this was your one chance to maybe get on the radar for schools that maybe weren’t looking at you.’ So Don could maybe see the future in a way that maybe we don’t see ourselves.
“He let me stay in the game and let me generate the numbers that put me not only on the state radar, but the national radar. The first airplane ride in my life was a recruiting trip to Colorado.”
Harlow, who recalls being ranked 16th academically in his class of 290, also had the grades that appealed to prospective colleges. He ultimately decided on Northwestern, an academically-challenging institution, where he started as a defensive back for 2½ seasons.
He appeared in the last several games of his freshman season in 1972 — that was the first year freshmen were eligible to play — sat out in ‘73 with a hip injury, started in 1974 and ‘75 and then didn’t play his senior year because of a concussion.
While the Wildcats weren’t very competitive during Harlow’s time in Evanston, Ill., he played against some of the greatest players in college football history.
- Like Joe Montana, when Northwestern lost to Notre Dame 31-7 in South Bend, Ind., on Sept. 27, 1975.
“Notre Dame was on the cover of Sports Illustrated that week,” Harlow said. “We thought with the SI jinx, we had a shot at them and their quarterback (Rick Slager) was on the cover. Their quarterback was dropping back to pass and we were blitzing and knocked him woozy and in came a sophomore quarterback who had never been on the field before. He promptly took over the game and never left the field until he had won four Super Bowls.”
- Like Archie Griffin, an Ohio State running back who is the only two-time winner of the Heisman Trophy (1974 and ‘75).
“He ran through enormous holes,” Harlow said. “He had a professional-caliber offensive line at the college level. They were SO good in those days. They were incredibly good. The guy who was really amazing on that team was (fullback) Pete Johnson. He was the first of the big, agile, fast running backs.”
- Like Wisconsin running back Billy Marek, who became the 30th college running back in histiry at that point to produce 3,000 career rushing yards during his time with the Badgers from 1972-75.
“Billy had an incredibly good cutback move,” Harlow said. “He could read a blocker as well any anybody I’ve been around. He wasn’t really fast and he wasn’t really strong, but, he was slippery and he set up his blockers really well.”
Harlow sat out his senior year in 1976 after suffering a concussion, but the best was yet to come. He graduated from Northwestern with a degree in education in 1977 and earned a masters degree a year later.
While working as a research assistant at the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey, Calif., in 1979, Harlow was encouraged by Dr. Jacqueline Perry to become a doctor.
He enrolled in the Medical College of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa in 1981, graduated in ‘86 and, following a residency, Harlow began his practice in South Dakota in ‘92. It turned out to be the true calling for Harlow, who said helping people is one of his greatest desires in life.
“I was able to help a lot of people have a better quality of life, which is one of the great things about orthopedic surgery,” Harlow said. “When the needs are there, I help when I can.”
Was the evening of Oct. 29, 1971 the launching pad for a life that has been so well lived?
“I like to think the character that was within me would have led me to this same or similar place in my life,” he said. “But there’s no question that evening accelerated the process and put me in a place where I likely would not have gone if not for that opportunity.
“Yes, it was one of those strokes of good fortune that sometimes comes into one’s life.”
