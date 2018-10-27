The Carthage College Red Men notched their third win of the season and ended a three game losing streak on Saturday, defeating North Park University at the Holmgren Athletic Complex in Chicago, 33-20.
The win moved the Red Men to 3-5 overall and 3-4 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, while the Vikings dropped to 1-7 and 0-7 in conference.
Billy Dury led the Carthage offense in the first half, matching his career-high in a game, with three touchdown passes. Dury connected on a 13-yard pass to Lafayette McGary that went for a touchdown, and gave the Red Men a 7-0 lead.
After 14 unanswered points by the Vikings, the Red Men tied the game when Evan French caught a 44-yard touchdown with 7:09 remaining in the second quarter. Carthage then regained the lead with 4:26 left in the half when Dury found Patrick Murphy for a 10-yard touchdown. The reception was the first touchdown of Murphy’s career.
Lance Unland gave the Red Men the first two-possession lead of the day in the third quarter, as the senior kicker knocked through a 35-yard field goal to put the Red Men up 24-14.
North Park cut into that lead in the fourth quarter with a touchdown on the ensuing play, but a blocked extra point by Bobby Baker that landed in the hands of Emmet Trost was returned the distance for two points in favor of Carthage.
McGary sealed the win with a 16-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes. His second touchdown of the game.
Dury finished 17-27 for 208 yards and three touchdowns to just one interception, while Evan French led all wide receivers with five catches for 99 yards and one touchdown.
McGary led the Red Men in rushing yards, which was a career high for the senior. He ended his day with 30 carries for 185 yards and one touchdown along with four catches for 23 yards and a touchdown.
The Carthage defense held the Vikings to 318 total yards of offense, while Carthage accumulated 502 yards of offense. It was Carthage’s third game with over 500 yards of offense and its best rushing game of the season.
