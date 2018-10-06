The Carthage College football team lost a heart breaker on the road Saturday, falling to No. 18 Illinois Wesleyan University 40-34 in overtime.
The loss dropped the Red Men to 2-3 overall and to 2-2 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, while Illinois Wesleyan improved to 4-1 and 4-0 in the CCIW.
Illinois Wesleyan opened the scoring on its first drive of the game, but the Red Men answered to tie the game in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Billy Dury found Bret Patton with a six-yard touchdown pass.
Moments later the Red Men took their first lead of the game with a Lance Unland 28-yard field goal. However, Carthage allowed ten points in the final few minutes of the half to give the Titans a 17-10 lead at the break.
In the third quarter the Carthage offense failed to get going, but the defense stood strong and limited the Titans to just six points on a pair of field goals in the third quarter.
Bret Patton caught his second touchdown pass of the game to start the fourth quarter scoring, as Dury found him for a 13-yard touchdown pass to cut into the lead to 23-17.
With 9:05 remaining in regulation, the Titans took advantage on the third of Carthage’s four turnovers and capitalized on a short field with a touchdown to make it a 31-17.
Carthage began its comeback on the next drive, as the Red Men marched 65 yards on ten plays, capped by Dury finding Evan French in the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown pass.
On the next Red Men drive, Lafayette McGary and Dana Fontenot combined to carry the ball six times, including a five-yard run by Fontenot to tie the game at 31-31 with just under a minute remaining.
In overtime, David Collins kicked a 46-yard field goal to give the Red Men a 34-31 lead. For Collins, it was his first career field goal attempt.
The Titans answered in their first overtime possession with a field goal and scored a touchdown on their second possession to take a 40-34 lead, but missed the extra point.
Having to score a touchdown on the next possession, it looked as though the Red Men were going to be kicking a PAT for the win after an Evan French touchdown grab, but a late flag negated the touchdown. On fourth down, Dury looked for Patton in the back corner of the end zone but the pass fell incomplete.
McGary rushed for 120 yards on 27 carries, while Dury completed 20 of 37 passes for 235 yards. He was intercepted three times.
