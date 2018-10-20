The Carthage College football team lost its third straight game on Saturday afternoon, falling to No. 15 North Central College 26-14 at Art Keller Field in Kenosha.
The loss drops the Red Men to 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. The Cardinals improved to 6-1 and 5-1 in the CCIW.
Carthage’s defense limited the Cardinal’s offense—ranked No. 3 in the nation averaging 548.2 yards per game and 45.7 points per game—to season lows in rushing yards (44), total yards (397), and points (26).
The Red Men took the lead in the second quarter when wide receiver Tommy Bazarek caught a screen pass from quarterback Billy Dury and busted down the sideline for a 52-yard touchdown.
The 7-2 lead was short-lived as the Cardinals answered with a touchdown just over a minute later to take a 9-7 advantage at halftime.
After the Cardinals extended their lead in the third quarter to 19-7, the Red Men scored again. Dury and Bazarek linked for their second touchdown connection, this time Dury finding Bazarek over the middle for a 24-yard touchdown.
Bazarek finished with 76 yards on two receptions and the two touchdowns, while Dury completed 7 of 15 passes for 145 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
The Red Men were held to 184 total yards and 39 rushing yards in the loss, both season lows. The Red Men also struggled to keep the offense on the field, converting only 2 of 12 third downs.
“(Third down) has been a point of emphasis and we have focused on it in practice, but we still aren’t to the point where we are getting it done,” Carthage coach Dustin Hass said. “We still aren’t executing in these key situations and need some guys that are going to step up and make the play when it is on the line and so far we haven’t done that.”
The Red Men will look to snap their losing streak next Saturday when they travel to North Park University.
