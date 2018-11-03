Carthage College dropped its final home game of the regular season on Saturday at Art Keller Field, falling to No. 24 Wheaton College, 48-3.
The loss dropped the Red Men to 3-6 on the season and 3-5 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, while the Thunder improved to 7-2 and 6-2 in conference.
Wheaton finished the first half 4-6 on third down conversions, while the Red Men converted 1-6 on third down. Carthage finished 2-13 in the game on third down to the Thunder's 8-14.
Carthage finished the game with 112 yards of total offense in the loss with 75 rushing yards and 37 passing. Wheaton tallied 432 yards of offense, 339 of which came in the passing game.
Lafayette McGary led the Carthage offense with 40 yards on 14 carries and added three catches for 20 yards, while backup quarterback Colton Klein led the passing attack for Carthage, going 4-11 for 23 yards.
Trailing 14-0 in the second half, the Red Men had their best scoring chance of the day when Billy Dury connected with Tommy Bazarek for a 10-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead in half, however an ineligible man downfield negated the score and they had to settle for a 33-yard field goal from kicker Lance Unland.
Dury left the game in the first half due to an injury and finished 3-3 passing for 14 yards.
Defensively, Carthage's secondary led the team in tackling as Gjogi Bumba and Albert Rogalski each made seven tackles and Rogalski added a game-high two passes defended. Kameron Stubblefield had another strong defensive performance for the Red Men in the loss. He finished with five tackles, three for a loss, and a sack.
The Red Men conclude the 2018 season on the road against Augustana College on Saturday, Nov. 10.
