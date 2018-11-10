The Carthage College football team won its 2018 finale on Saturday, defeating Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, 38-9.
The Red Men finished the season at 4-6 overall and 4-5 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, while the Vikings ended the year at 4-6 overall and 3-6 in conference.
Carthage opened the game up in the second quarter with 17 points to take a 24-2 lead into halftime. The Red Men's 17-0 second quarter run was part of 31-straight unanswered points scored by the team in the victory.
The Red Men seniors shined in the win with Lafayette McGary posting his fifth 100-plus yard performance of the season. He rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. McGary eclipsed the 1000-yard milestone for the first time in his career and is the ninth Carthage player to reach the mark in a season in program history.
The last player to rush for 1000 yards was Dante Washington in 2004. McGary finished his season with 1057 yards on 231 carries and 11 touchdowns.
Senior wide receivers Kyle Kesul and Evan French each had a receiving touchdown with Kesul's being the first of his career. Kesul finished with two catches for 30 yards.
Making his first career start on Saturday, quarterback Colton Klein was efficient. He completed 16 out of 25 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown.
Carthage kicker Lance Unland was a perfect 6-6 on the day. He went 5-5 on PAT's and kicked a 22-yard field goal with a second remaining in the first half.
Emmet Trost led the Red Men defense with nine tackles and one sack. Kevin O'Boyle and Albert Rogalski each made seven tackles and Djogi Bumba, Kameron Stubblefield and Gabe Villa each had one sack.
The Red Men defense also forced four turnovers. Connor Calvert intercepted a pair of passes and Michael Keys Jr. had the third. Bobby Baker forced a fumble that Amani Dennis recovered.
