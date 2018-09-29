Behind a career day from running back Lafayette McGary, the Carthage College football team celebrated its homecoming Saturday afternoon with a 63-7 victory over Elmhurst at Art Keller Field in Kenosha.
The victory improved Carthage’s record to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. Elmhurst is to 1-3 and 0-3 in the CCIW.
“Always exciting to get a win whether it’s here or on the road,” said Carthage coach Dustin Hass, who earned his first win at Art Keller Field on Saturday. “Our offensive line did a phenomenal job, not only in pass protection but they opened some massive holes. It’s pretty easy to be a running back when there is nobody near you.”
McGary, a senior from Chicago, carried the ball 25 times for 179 yards and four touchdowns, all of which were career highs. All of McGary’s scores came in the first half.
The Red Men opened the game up in the second quarter, scoring 35 unanswered points, and had a 42-0 lead going into halftime.
On the other side of the ball, the Carthage defense rebounded from a shaky outing a week ago in St. Louis, winning the turnover battle with five takeaways, including a 30-yard Marlon Sam scoop and score off a fumble. The Red Men turned the ball over just twice.
Carthage finished with 287 rushing yards and passed for 281 as it outgained the Bluejays 568-232.
