The Carthage College football team dropped its first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game this season, falling to Washington University 51-31 in St. Louis.

The loss moved Carthage to 1-2 overall 1-1 in the CCIW, while the conference's newest member improved to 2-1 and to 1-1 in conference play.

"We did not play very well today and that is on me," said Carthage head coach Dustin Hass. "I have to do a better job getting these guys ready to play a football game."

Five turnovers, including three interceptions, and a number of mental mistakes led to penalties that took the points off the board for Carthage and extended drives for Washington. Despite out-gaining Washington 540-356 and running 28 more plays on offense, the Red Men were flagged 11 times for 102 yards.

Carthage scored on its first possession, a drive capped off with a Kyle Friberg 10-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Bazarek.

It was all Washington after that. The Bears scored 25 unanswered points during the final 7:35 of the first quarter and took a 25-7 lead.

The Red Men responded with 17 points in the second quarter with scores from Evan French on an 8-yard pass from Friberg and a 2-yard run by Lafayette McGary.

But the deficit proved to be too much for the Red Men to overcome. After a scoreless third quarter, Carthage scored just one time, on a 12-yard run by Colton Klein. 

Friberg completed 17 of 30 passes for 226 yards and was intercepted twice. McGary rushed for 65 yards on 17 carries.

Carthage will host Elmhurst College on Sept. 29 as part of Carthage's Homecoming weekend. Kickoff next Saturday is 1 p.m. at Art Keller Field in Kenosha.

