Call Bakhtiari new leader of the Pack

On the bright side, Wagner is the only new starter on the line, with Bakhtiari, Linsley, Turner and left guard Elgton Jenkins, who made the NFL’s all-rookie team last season, all returning.

“We talked about that when this whole thing started getting locked down,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “Obviously, the coaches – everybody wants to coach, everybody wants to work, everybody wants to teach. But it is nice to sit there and think, what if this were to happen last year? Gosh, a staff just getting together for the first time. It’s so much different just as coaches being able to converse over Zoom, phone and just being together for a year. Then, you add in that a lot of the guys are back. That is definitely a big positive.

“We’re very lucky to be in that situation. And we hope that’s going to help us and we can still grow, and the guys can still learn.”

Although the linemen didn’t get any in-person work this offseason, they did have their frequent Zoom meetings, and Bakhtiari has known Wagner since the two were prepping for the 2013 NFL Draft. Bakhtiari went to the Packers at the 109th overall pick in that draft; Wagner went 168th to the Baltimore Ravens. Wagner joined the Packers on a two-year, $11 million deal on March 6, just days after being cut by the Detroit Lions.