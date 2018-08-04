GREEN BAY — Everyone was excited for Bryan Bulaga Friday — his coaches, his quarterback, his teammates, his fellow offensive linemen. That the Green Bay Packers veteran right tackle had passed his physical and been cleared for practice, nine months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, was cause for celebration.
But no one was more pumped for Bulaga than Packers athletic trainer Andrew DePietropaolo.
Not only has DePietropaolo been Bulaga’s physical therapist throughout his rehabilitation, helping him hit all the requisite mileposts on his journey back onto the field, but he’s also been absorbing the blocks that Bulaga would have preferred to have been delivering to 300-pound defensive linemen while spending the first week of training camp on the physically unable to perform list.
Even with the handheld pads and a giant blue Swiss training ball DePietropaolo used to simulate defenders, it was tough duty.
“He’s probably 150 pounds soaking wet, so him pressing up against me is probably a little bit different,” Bulaga said of DePietropaolo, who rejoined the Packers staff this year after working as a training intern during the 2011 season. “But he’s done a really good job. He’s taken my opinions and advice. There’s good feedback back and forth, which I need.
“I don’t know how they assign things in the training room, I don’t know how that works, but Andrew was assigned to me from Day 1. And we just stuck with it.”
And from Bulaga’s surgery just days after his Nov. 6 injury, to his rehab work in Green Bay and in Florida during the offseason, to their sessions off to the side during practice before Bulaga came off the PUP list Friday, their plan came together, although the 29-year-old Bulaga joked that it was odd to have someone his same age directing his rehab.
And the Packers couldn’t be more thankful. While the Packers perhaps could have gotten by with someone else at right tackle — Jason Spriggs, Kyle Murphy and Byron Bell have all worked in his place — their offense is far better off with Bulaga, who also came back from tearing the ACL in his left knee during Family Night in 2013.
“We all expected him to (be back). I’m happy to see him out there in his pads,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “He’s a pro’s pro. He knows how to play the game ... When he’s out there, he’s a rock.”
Added left guard Lane Taylor: “In my opinion, he’s one of the best right tackles in the league. I kind of guessed it last year that he’d be ready (by now). He’s done it before and he’s worked his (expletive) off. He’ll be ready.”
Coach Mike McCarthy said to open camp that he wasn’t concerned about Bulaga being ready for the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against Chicago, while Bulaga admitted he was hoping to be cleared immediately and avoid the PUP list.
“I thought I could get back earlier. I thought I could knock this rehab out better than I did the last time,” Bulaga said. “There was a lot of chatter that I probably wouldn’t be available until the middle of the season, and that’s just a little bit of fuel. That stokes it.
Despite his confidence, being cleared for limited practice work by team physican Dr. Pat McKenzie on Friday morning was a crucial step. While the Packers figure to be cautious with Bulaga and hold him out of Saturday’s Family Night practice and perhaps next Thursday’s preseason opener against Tennessee, at least he’s on his way.
“It feels good to put pads back on and just move around out here with the guys,” said Bulaga, who is wearing a large brace on his right knee but no longer wears one on his surgically repaired left knee. “We have a good plan in mind, and today was the first step of it.”
‘I think you have to spotlight him’
Knowing the demanding, exacting standards Aaron Rodgers holds his wide receivers to — and that the Green Bay Packers two-time NFL MVP quarterback isn’t the type to hand out plaudits that haven’t been earned — the fact that Rodgers brought up Jake Kumerow’s name unprompted Friday shows just how impressive the former UW-Whitewater wide receiver has been so far in camp.
Rodgers, speaking to reporters at his locker, was in the middle of an answer about how the Packers defense under new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has been intercepting him more than has happened in past summers when he pivoted to praising Kumerow, who has gotten a lot of snaps with the No. 1 offense after having a strong offseason and getting off to a fast start in camp.
“It’s fun to see the young guys step up,” Rodgers said as he changed subjects. “You know, I think Jake Kumerow has had a fantastic camp. I think you have to spotlight him.
Kumerow spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons on the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad and finished last season on the Packers’ practice squad before re-signing with the team after the season. He spent one game on the Bengals’ 53-man roster in 2016 but has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.