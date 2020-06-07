Briefly: UW-Green Bay hires Bo Ryan's son as coach

Caldwell was awaiting sentencing this month after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, along with several other former NFL players. He also served prison time on a 2014 drug charge.

Caldwell was drafted by San Diego in the second round in 2002. He had 152 catches for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in six NFL seasons — four with the Chargers and one each with New England and Washington.

Tennis

The group that runs the U.S. Open tennis tournament is eliminating 110 national positions and reducing travel costs over the next few years to deal with the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Tennis Association also announced that it will close its headquarters in White Plains, New York, and shift remaining staff to an as-yet-undetermined location in the state.

Soccer

Former United States national team player Fabian Johnson will leave Germany’s Borussia Mönchengladbach when his contract expires at the end of the season

Johnson has been with Gladbach since 2014 but has made only six Bundesliga appearances this season because of injuries. He is currently out with a muscle problem.