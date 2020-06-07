Briefly: UW-Green Bay hires Bo Ryan's son as coach

UW-Green Bay is turning its basketball program over to Will Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan.
Athletic director Charles Guthrie announced that the school and Ryan have agreed to a deal in principle, though final contract details are still being worked out.
The 41-year-old Ryan comes to Green Bay after posting a 14-13 record in his lone season as the head coach at Division II program Wheeling in West Virginia. He previously worked as an assistant at Ohio (2014-19) and North Dakota State (2007-14).
He worked on his father’s Wisconsin staff from 2002-07, where he served as a director of basketball operations and video coordinator. Bo Ryan was Wisconsin’s coach from 2001-15 after previously coaching at Wisconsin-Platteville and Milwaukee.
Will Ryan replaces Linc Darner, who went 92-80 and posted a winning record in all but one of his five seasons at Green Bay. After the Phoenix went 17-16 this season, Green Bay officials announced last month that the university and coach had “decided to part ways.”
NBA
Seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the remainder of San Antonio’s season while he recovers from surgery on his right shoulder, a major blow to the Spurs’ postseason chances, assuming the season continues as planned.
The Spurs announced that Aldridge had the surgery on April 24, stemming from an injury he suffered in a game at Utah on Feb. 21.
San Antonio is one of the 22 teams will that report to the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, starting next month, when the NBA plans to resume its season. The Spurs have been to the playoffs in 22 consecutive seasons, matching the longest streak in NBA history.
College football
JD Spielman, one of the top receivers in Nebraska history, has entered his name in the transfer portal.
Spielman is the first player to put together three straight 800-yard receiving seasons for the Cornhuskers and leaves No. 3 in career receptions and yards.
Spielman, the son of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, would have been a senior in eligibility this fall. Spielman led the Huskers with 49 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns last season.
NFL
Former Florida and NFL receiver Reche Caldwell was fatally shot Saturday night in his hometown of Tampa, Fla.
The 41-year-old Caldwell was not named in a police report on the incident per Florida law, but the report said, early in the investigation, the shooting “does not appear to be a random act.”
Caldwell was awaiting sentencing this month after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, along with several other former NFL players. He also served prison time on a 2014 drug charge.
Caldwell was drafted by San Diego in the second round in 2002. He had 152 catches for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in six NFL seasons — four with the Chargers and one each with New England and Washington.
Tennis
The group that runs the U.S. Open tennis tournament is eliminating 110 national positions and reducing travel costs over the next few years to deal with the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Tennis Association also announced that it will close its headquarters in White Plains, New York, and shift remaining staff to an as-yet-undetermined location in the state.
Soccer
Former United States national team player Fabian Johnson will leave Germany’s Borussia Mönchengladbach when his contract expires at the end of the season
Johnson has been with Gladbach since 2014 but has made only six Bundesliga appearances this season because of injuries. He is currently out with a muscle problem.
The Germany-born Johnson made 57 appearances for the U.S. national team starting in 2011 but has not played internationally since a World Cup qualifying loss to Costa Rica in 2017.
- Mario Balotelli’s nomadic career has taken another radical turn.
The former Italy striker was reportedly fired by his hometown club for failing to report to training as the Italian soccer league prepares to resume from a three-month break amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Local media reported over the weekend that Brescia owner Massimo Cellino had his legal team deliver a dismissal letter to Balotelli to terminate the player’s multi-year contract “for just cause.”
When Balotelli signed last August with Brescia — the city where he grew up with his adoptive family — it was an emotional homecoming for a player who has jumped back and forth between the Italian, English and French leagues throughout his career.
