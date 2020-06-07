Briefly: Green Bay hires Will Ryan, son of ex-Badgers coach Bo Ryan

UW-Green Bay is turning its basketball program over to Will Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan.
Athletic director Charles Guthrie announced Sunday that the school and Ryan have agreed to a deal in principle, though final contract details are still being worked out.
"Hiring leaders is about getting the right fit at the right time, and I have no doubt that Coach Ryan is exactly the right person to lead our program today and into the future,'' Guthrie said in a statement.
The 41-year-old Ryan comes to Green Bay after posting a 14-13 record in his lone season as the head coach at Division II program Wheeling in West Virginia. He previously worked as an assistant at Ohio (2014-19) and North Dakota State (2007-14).
He worked on his father's Wisconsin staff from 2002-07, where he served as a director of basketball operations and video coordinator. Bo Ryan was Wisconsin's coach from 2001-15 after previously coaching at Wisconsin-Platteville and Milwaukee.
Will Ryan replaces Linc Darner, who went 92-80 and posted a winning record in all but one of his five seasons at Green Bay. After the Phoenix went 17-16 this season, Green Bay officials announced last month that the university and coach had "decided to part ways."
Former Florida and NFL receiver Reche Caldwell was fatally shot Saturday night in his hometown of Tampa, Fla.
Caldwell's mother, Deborah, did not return phone messages left by The Associated Press on Sunday, but confirmed her son's death to the Tampa Bay Times.
She said police told her they believe her son was ambushed outside his home in a possible robbery attempt.
The New England Patriots and Washington Redskins -- two of Caldwell's stops in the NFL — and his alma mater were among those to tweet condolences to his family, along with former Florida coach Steve Spurrier and former Gators quarterback Rex Grossman.
Spurrier tweeted that Caldwell "was one of the best WR's in school history and was very instrumental in winning the 2000 SEC Championship."
"RIP Reche," Grossman wrote. "You were one of my favorite teammates of all time. I will always remember our time at Florida for your unreal talent, infectious humor, and our shared success as a team. You will be missed by all your Gator family."
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a photo tribute to his Instagram page, with one photo showing Brady and Caldwell in an on-field embrace.
The 41-year-old Caldwell was not named in a police report on the incident per Florida law, but the report said, early in the investigation, the shooting "does not appear to be a random act."
Caldwell was awaiting sentencing this month after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, along with several other former NFL players. He also served prison time on a 2014 drug charge.
Caldwell was drafted by San Diego in the second round in 2002. He had 152 catches for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in six NFL seasons — four with the Chargers and one each with New England and Washington.
Caldwell's brother Andre Caldwell also was a Florida and NFL receiver.
Former US international Johnson to leave Mönchengladbach
MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Former United States national team player Fabian Johnson will leave Borussia Mönchengladbach when his contract expires at the end of the season, the German club said Monday.
Gladbach sports director Max Eberl said in a statement that the club and Johnson "decided together that we will not extend his contract."
Johnson has been with Gladbach since 2014 but has made only six Bundesliga appearances this season because of injuries. He is currently out with a muscle problem.
The Germany-born Johnson made 57 appearances for the U.S. national team starting in 2011 but has not played internationally since a World Cup qualifying loss to Costa Rica in 2017. Johnson is a versatile player who can play in either fullback position, on the wing or in central midfield.
Eberl also said that defensive midfielder Tobias Strobl will join Bundesliga club Augsburg at the end of the season.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
ROME (AP) — A frequent target of racist abuse and often surrounded in controversy, Mario Balotelli’s nomadic career has taken another radical turn.
The former Italy striker was reportedly fired by his hometown club for failing to report to training as the Italian soccer league prepares to resume from a three-month break amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Local media reported over the weekend that Brescia owner Massimo Cellino had his legal team deliver a dismissal letter to Balotelli to terminate the player’s multi-year contract “for just cause.”
“I thought as the captain of his home city’s team he would have done more,” Brescia coach Diego Lopez told the Gazzetta dello Sport. “He should have and could have done more. It’s too bad. But everyone controls their own destiny.
“He chose one path and the team has taken a different path,” Lopez added.
While Balotelli reportedly excused himself from training by presenting a doctor’s note saying he needed to take a week off for stomach troubles, the club had already had enough of him.
Lopez detailed how Balotelli did not take part in the team’s online training regime during the lockdown, and that on the few days when he did show up for practice recently, his physical conditioning was lacking.
“He’s not at the same level as the other players. That’s why he’s been training on his own,” Lopez said.
When Balotelli signed last August with Brescia — the city where he grew up with his adoptive family — it was an emotional homecoming for a player who has jumped back and forth between the Italian, English and French leagues throughout his career.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!