Brees, Saints pull away late for 21-9 playoff win over Bears

Thomas finished with five catches for 73 yards and Deonte Harris, back from a neck injury, caught seven passes for 83 yards.

Tashaun Gipson set up Chicago's first points and might have prevented a Saints score on the same play. He got his hand on the ball as Taysom Hill attempted to throw deep. The ball fluttered a few yards and defensive lineman John Jenkins caught it, setting up Cairo Santos' 36-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

But the Chicago offense struggled against a defense ranked fourth in the NFL. Mitch Trubisky was 19 of 29 for 199 yards and one inconsequential TD pass to Jimmy Graham as time expired. The Bears were held to 48 yards rushing.

"Making the playoffs is great, but what we did today has to be a lot better," Trubisky said. "Today wasn't good enough. And you look at a team like the Saints that has been there, done that on the coaching side, player-wise. I think that that's a start for us to realize, 'You want to go ahead and do damage in the playoffs, you can see situationally, discipline-wise, all that stuff, how we've got to be better.' "

The Saints never previously allowed fewer than 14 points in a playoff game.