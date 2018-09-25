GREEN BAY — With veteran cornerback Davon House headed to injured reserve because of shoulder surgery, the Green Bay Packers are bringing in reinforcements at cornerback in the form of Bashaud Breeland.
ESPN.com reported that the Packers have agreed to terms with and will officially sign Breeland on Wednesday to replace House, who an NFL source confirmed is scheduled for shoulder surgery after playing through the injury in recent weeks.
House didn’t play on defense in the team’s season-opening win over Chicago but came in for an injured Kevin King against Minnesota on Sept. 16 and played extensively last Sunday at Washington. King sustained a groin injury against the Vikings and was inactive in last Sunday’s loss to the Redskins. ESPN.com also reported the House injury first.
The Packers were interested in Breeland in March during free agency and brought him and a handful of other cornerbacks in for visits Tuesday.
Breeland, who entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Redskins in 2014, has started 57 games and had one interception and 19 pass breakups last year.
He was sought after in free agency by a host of teams, including Green Bay, before signing a three-year $24 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers voided that deal, though, after they flunked Breeland on his physical because of a preexisting foot injury.
Now healthy, he should help a depleted cornerback group that was down to veteran Tramon Williams and rookies Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson because of King’s and House’s injuries.
The Packers will need Breeland to be ready for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Lambeau Field if King isn’t ready to go, and Breeland will likely be active even if King is cleared for action.
House played in 12 games for the Packers last season, finishing with 44 tackles, one sack, one interception and six passes defended.
House’s injury is just the latest on defense, as the Packers are expected to place veteran defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson on IR because of the ankle injury he suffered at Washington on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.