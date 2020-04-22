Big swings and misses

“I think a lot has been made about making it tougher for younger players to make (an impact). I think it puts a little more on us to evaluate once we get them in the building and finding creative ways to get reps and really evaluate them,” Gutekunst said. “But at the end of the day, I don’t agree with that outlook. I don’t think it’s going to be harder. I think it’s just going to put more on us to make sure we give these guys every opportunity to make the team that we can.”

One thing is certain, though: Gutekunst won’t pass up opportunities to make trades — even if they’ll be harder with the virtual nature of this year’s draft — in an effort to manipulate his draft board to his advantage. While not subscribing to the theory of frequently trading up to target specific players, Gutekunst said he won’t shy away from deals that allow him to gain extra picks or delve into spots where the draft is at its deepest.

“We’ll be able to be as aggressive as we need be,” Gutekunst said. “It really, obviously, always comes down to the player, and what kind of player is required, as far as if we’re willing to try to make a move. But I like to move around. I think it’s a really good draft, and I like to move around and see if we can get to the areas of the draft that I think are strong.

“I do like picking toward the back of the draft instead of up front there. Obviously, that means we had a pretty good team (last year). But at the same time, it’s a long wait, you see a lot of really good players come off the board. We’ll be prepared to move up if we need to be, and we’ll be prepared to move back if that’s what’s best for us.”

