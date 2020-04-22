Big swings and misses

GREEN BAY – When it comes to accurately judging a draft, most NFL scouts will say that three years is a fair sample size for deciding whether a player was a good pick or not.
That means for Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who has presided over two drafts as the final decision-maker after nearly two decades on the team’s scouting staff in other capacities, not enough time has elapsed to make appropriate calls on the 19 players he’s selected.
But so far, based on where some of those players seem to be trending, Gutekunst’s track record has been decidedly hit-or-miss. And after being thrifty with his investments in the veteran free-agency market — because he had less salary-cap space to work with than he did a year ago, and because there are some big-ticket, must-get-done extensions looming with cornerstone players — the Packers GM needs to be on the mark with his early selections during Thursday night’s first round (No. 30) and Friday night’s second (No. 62) and third (No. 94) rounds before hitting on a few diamonds-in-the-rough on Day 3 on Saturday.
In fairness to Gutekunst, the two general managers who built Super Bowl-winning teams and mentored him — Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, who resurrected the moribund franchise after his arrival in November 1991 and built the Super Bowl XXXI-winning 1996 team, and Ted Thompson, who’s draft-and-develop mantra paid off with the Super Bowl XLV-winning 2010 team — had their share of draft-day misses, too.
Wolf used to say that if he got three solid starters from a draft, he’d done OK; as of now, Gutekunst’s biggest successes have been cornerback Jaire Alexander (first round, 2018), guard Elgton Jenkins (second round, 2019) and safety Darnell Savage (the second of two 2019 first-round picks).
Asked earlier this offseason about his track record after two draft classes, Gutekunst replied, “I think we’ve had a lot of guys come from the last three drafts that have made impacts for our football team. There’s some that haven’t, and we spend a lot of time just looking at the reasons why guys haven’t made the impact maybe we had hoped. There’s all kinds of different reasons. Sometimes it’s opportunity, sometimes it’s injuries.
“But we’re very aware of that. I think the one thing (you have to keep in mind), and this goes from the first time I stepped foot in Green Bay with Ron, (is) when you make mistakes, you’ve got to move forward. I think you’re constantly kind of evaluating that. Have we given it enough time? Have we given it enough resources to become the player we think they should be? If you get to the point where it’s like, ‘OK, we have, and it hasn’t,’ then it’s time to move.
“Sometimes you have, and sometimes you need to do that. So it’s a constant evaluation of that. We go through that pretty regularly.”
If Gutekunst is being honest in his evaluations, as Wolf and Thompson taught him to be, then the 2018 draft has been painfully unproductive thus far. After Alexander, he took Iowa defensive back Josh Jackson in the second round and Vanderbilt linebacker Oren Burks in the third round — neither of whom has had even a negligible impact in his first two seasons.
Of the three wide receivers he took in that draft — Missouri’s J’Mon Moore in the fourth, South Florida’s Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the fifth and Notre Dame’s Equanimeous St. Brown in the sixth — none has really panned out. Moore was the biggest bust, getting cut at the end of training camp last year. St. Brown suffered a significant ankle injury and spent the 2019 season on injured reserve, although Gutekunst expressed high hopes for him coming back this year.
The most vexing of the bunch is Valdes-Scantling, who has shown flashes of his downfield playmaking ability but went from being the team’s No. 2 receiver when the season began to playing one measly snap in the team’s season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Whether he can rebound in 2020 remains to be seen, but his disappearing act during the second half of the season is one of the reasons the position is such a glaring need entering this draft.
The other members of that first Gutekunst class were offensive lineman Cole Madison, a fifth-round pick from Washington State who missed his rookie season while dealing with mental health issues and then suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice last year before playing a single snap; punter JK Scott, a fifth-round pick from Alabama who started strong last year but tailed off late; defensive tackle James Looney, a seventh-round pick from California who was moved to tight end while on the practice squad last year; long-snapper Hunter Bradley, a seventh-round pick from Mississippi State at a position teams rarely use a draft pick on; and outside linebacker Kendall Donnerson, a seventh-round pick from Southeast Missouri State who never played a down in Green Bay and is now on the Las Vegas Raiders’ roster.
Then there’s last year’s class, which got minimal contributions from No. 12 overall pick Rashan Gary, a raw efensive end/outside linebacker from Michigan who was behind expensive free-agent additions Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith on the outside linebacker depth chart; tight end Jace Sternberger, a third-round pick from Texas A&M who didn’t catch a single pass during an injury-marred regular season but who apparently will be counted on heavily this year after catching three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs; and Day 3 picks Kingsley Keke (defensive end, Texas A&M), Ka’Dar Hollman (cornerback, Toledo), Dexter Williams (running back, Notre Dame) and Ty Summers (inside linebacker, TCU), all of whom saw little to no playing time as rookies.
The Packers enter the draft with 10 overall selections, with one each in the first five rounds, plus two sixth-round picks and three seventh-rounders. How many of them can be instant contributors – especially at positions like wide receiver and tight end, where first-year players seldom make major impacts – remains to be seen, but a scan of the Packers’ current roster reveals significant needs at receiver, tight end and inside linebacker with additional needs at offensive tackle, defensive line, running back and cornerback.
“If you don’t hit on picks,” Gutekunst acknowledged in a conference call with reporters earlier this week, “you have to solve those problems in other ways.”
Gutekunst did sign three inexpensive veteran players in free agency who should be able to start for the Packers: Inside linebacker Christian Kirksey, who was cut by the Cleveland Browns and signed a two-year, $13 million deal after playing only seven games over the past two seasons; ex-University of Wisconsin offensive tackle Ricky Wagner, who was cut by the Detroit Lions and signed a two-year, $11 million deal with his home state team; and wide receiver Devin Funchess, who played in just one game last year for the Indianapolis Colts before breaking his collarbone and signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal.
“With the players we acquired so far, I really like the experience factor with all those guys. They’ve played a lot of football, they’ve started a lot of games. They’ve been in the fire and that makes you feel pretty good,” Gutekunst said. “At the same time, as you guys know, we’ll be pretty aggressive in trying to improve our football team throughout. But I know those guys have been there, done that, and that makes me feel pretty good – especially when you lose some of the really talented players that we lost this offseason. To bring guys in that have played at a high level in big-time games makes a difference.”
Gutekunst disputed the notion that given the COVID-19 related limitations this year’s rookie class will have endured if and when the NFL regular season kicks off – the offseason program has already transitioned into a “virtual” affair without on-field organized team activity practices and minicamps, and the possibility of a truncated training camp or no camp at all – it will be harder for them to contribute as rookies.
“I think a lot has been made about making it tougher for younger players to make (an impact). I think it puts a little more on us to evaluate once we get them in the building and finding creative ways to get reps and really evaluate them,” Gutekunst said. “But at the end of the day, I don’t agree with that outlook. I don’t think it’s going to be harder. I think it’s just going to put more on us to make sure we give these guys every opportunity to make the team that we can.”
One thing is certain, though: Gutekunst won’t pass up opportunities to make trades — even if they’ll be harder with the virtual nature of this year’s draft — in an effort to manipulate his draft board to his advantage. While not subscribing to the theory of frequently trading up to target specific players, Gutekunst said he won’t shy away from deals that allow him to gain extra picks or delve into spots where the draft is at its deepest.
“We’ll be able to be as aggressive as we need be,” Gutekunst said. “It really, obviously, always comes down to the player, and what kind of player is required, as far as if we’re willing to try to make a move. But I like to move around. I think it’s a really good draft, and I like to move around and see if we can get to the areas of the draft that I think are strong.
“I do like picking toward the back of the draft instead of up front there. Obviously, that means we had a pretty good team (last year). But at the same time, it’s a long wait, you see a lot of really good players come off the board. We’ll be prepared to move up if we need to be, and we’ll be prepared to move back if that’s what’s best for us.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!