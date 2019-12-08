Berth in the Rose Bowl is UW's consolation prize

The University of Wisconsin football team was left with more questions than answers as it was digesting what happened Saturday night.

The Badgers landed big blows early against Ohio State at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Field, taking a 21-7 lead into halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game. But injuries depleted the UW defense, and the offense ran out of gas — the Buckeyes scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to come away with a 34-21 win and claim their third consecutive conference title.

That left the Badgers wondering a few things:

What went wrong after halftime? Why couldn’t they find the same level of success moving the ball?

They’ll break down the tape and try to figure those answers out for themselves, but they got the answer to the biggest question on their mind Sunday afternoon — the Badgers are Rose Bowl bound.

UW stayed at No. 8 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, and that was good enough to earn the Big Ten’s bid to the Rose Bowl, when it’ll take on No. 6 Oregon.

This is a rematch of the 2012 Rose Bowl, when the Russell Wilson-led Badgers fell to the Ducks 45-38.