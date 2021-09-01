 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Because of Hurricane Ida, Packers' season opener against the Saints will be played in Jacksonville
0 Comments
alert

Because of Hurricane Ida, Packers' season opener against the Saints will be played in Jacksonville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the ongoing recovery efforts in New Orleans and the surrounding communities in the wake of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints Week 1 home game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 12 will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, the NFL announced today (Wednesday, Sept. 1).

The game will remain a 3:25 p.m. start and be broadcast on FOX.

The decision was made, in consultation with state and local officials and both clubs, in the interest of public safety.

Details on tickets and other specifics, including how fans can continue to help in the recovery effort, will be announced in the days ahead.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WR John Brown released by Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News