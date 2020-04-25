Bears open draft by taking TE Cole Kmet, CB Jaylon Johnson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cole Kmet grew up in the Chicago suburbs cheering for Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher and former star tight end Greg Olsen. His dad, Frank, played on the Bears’ practice squad in the early 1990s.

Now, Kmet gets to suit up for his hometown team.

The Bears addressed one of their biggest weaknesses on a struggling offense by drafting the Notre Dame tight end with the No. 43 overall pick Friday night before adding Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson at No. 50.

“I was just so pumped up,” Kmet said.

Bears tight ends combined for just 395 yards last season and none had more than 91 all year. They now have 10 on their roster after taking the sure-handed, 6-foot-6 Kmet, who started 11 games as a junior last season after missing the first two because of a broken collarbone. He caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns.

General manager Ryan Pace said he had opportunities to trade down in the draft with both picks. He stuck with what he had and jumped at the chance to take Kmet, the only tight end to go in the first two rounds.

“You’re always, I think, looking at supply and demand,” Pace said. “You know what positions thin out fast.”