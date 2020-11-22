Badgers' weakness exposed in loss

Dike hauled in a 49-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the Badgers’ only score of the game, but he had just one other catch for 3 yards. Dunn (four catches, 37 yards) and Krumholz (three catches, 47 yards) had minimal success, with all of Krumholz’s catches coming with UW already down 10 in the fourth quarter.

“Anytime you’re missing guys like Danny and KP, it’s obviously tough. We have a next man up mentality here at Wisconsin and we have no excuses,” Dike said. “We think everybody in our room is able to execute and so we were just trying to come in here and fill in for them and help the team the best we can.”

Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz, who threw for 230 yards on 23 of 41 passing but had three interceptions, said much of the same.

“It’s next man up here. We always preach that. I never lost any confidence in the guys. I knew they were going to go out there and make plays. I’m proud of how they worked. Danny and KP are great players, too … it’s not drastic (the drop off in the group after the top two). We’ve got young guys that are ready to go. I’m proud of how they worked all week and how they responded,” he said.