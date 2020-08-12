Badgers react to not playing football this fall

Paul Chryst said it was hard to gauge the room on Tuesday.
Scratch that — Chryst said it was hard to gauge the computer screen on Tuesday.
Welcome to delivering bad news in the age of COVID-19. Chryst had to tell his University of Wisconsin football team that concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic caused its fall season to be canceled in a virtual meeting after the Big Ten Conference decided to pull the plug. Players knew the announcement was coming, Chryst says, and their video meeting focused more on what the news meant for the Badgers.
“I don’t know that I got a great, ‘This was the response,’ ” Chryst said during a news conference Tuesday. “Certainly been around them a lot, and it’s been awesome being around them the last month. So having a pretty good sense of where they were at (with the news).”
There’s a chance for a spring football season, but talks about how that would happen are just beginning at the conference level. While Chryst may not have been able to see all of the reactions in the virtual meeting, some UW players expressed their feelings on social media.
“Let’s be honest everyone.... do they actually think we can do spring competition and couple months later fall???” senior safety Eric Burrell tweeted Tuesday.
“I’m in disbelief this might be how it ends #WeWantToPlay,” senior offensive linemen Cole Van Lanen tweeted Monday as reports of the season’s cancellation mounted.
Van Lanen’s an interesting player to consider in this situation. He’s projected to be an NFL draft choice next spring, and a strong senior year would’ve moved his name up draft boards. Players such as him would have to forgo typical draft preparation and perhaps the NFL scouting combine to play a spring season.
Whatever is decided regarding the spring, Chryst said having to tell players about the canceled season was difficult, but made easier because it was out of his control.
“We all wanted to play … but there were a lot of questions that were unknown,” Chryst said. “I didn’t feel like I had to defend some decision that I was making. This thing is bigger than anything, bigger than me, bigger than our players. You try to be transparent, honest with them throughout the whole process.
“We got news (Tuesday). Are we disappointed? Yeah. We want to play; we all want to play. But we also know that we’re in this unique time. You process it and then it’s our choice — how do we want to move forward and can we find a way to continue to get better?”
Chryst and the Badgers can take solace in the fact no Big Ten team will be playing this fall, even after Nebraska coach Scott Frost and Ohio State coach Ryan Day said their programs are ready to explore outside options. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday that teams can’t play this fall and still be part of the Big Ten.
Playing some kind of season in the spring raises concerns, and any spring schedule needs to be tied to the following fall schedule, Chryst said. He also believes there are safe ways to have games in the spring and fall.
Players hadn’t been made available in news conferences Wednesday afternoon, but kicker Collin Larsh said in an interview on Today’s Q106 (WWQM-FM) the Badgers will have workouts Thursday and Friday before taking two weeks off. UW is set to start classes Wednesday, Sept. 2, and Larsh said workouts will resume that week.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said the Badgers will have 20 hours available per week with coaches to do for workouts and instruction this fall. Multiple reports state those hours would be broken down as they have during the enhanced training period in July — eight hours per week maximum of weight training and film study; one hour per day maximum of walk-throughs; one hour per day maximum of meetings; and two off days per week.
Alvarez said UW will need to make difficult budget cuts, but none will come from student-athlete services.
How the Badgers structure their fall still needs to be ironed out, but Chryst says he’s focused on making the time worthwhile for players.
“I believe in this group. We’ll find a way to really make it a productive fall,” he said. “I know what our group is made of and I know what our intentions will be. Therefore, I’m confident that … we’ll find a way to get a lot out of whatever time we have until the next time we get to play a game.”
“I’m in disbelief this might be how it ends #WeWantToPlay” Tweet from senior offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen
“Let’s be honest everyone.... do they actually think we can do spring competition and couple months later fall???” Tweet Tuesday from senior safety Eric Burrell
“Let’s be honest everyone.... do they actually think we can do spring competition and couple months later fall???”
Tweet Tuesday from senior safety Eric Burrell
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!