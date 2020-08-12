Badgers react to not playing football this fall

Playing some kind of season in the spring raises concerns, and any spring schedule needs to be tied to the following fall schedule, Chryst said. He also believes there are safe ways to have games in the spring and fall.

Players hadn’t been made available in news conferences Wednesday afternoon, but kicker Collin Larsh said in an interview on Today’s Q106 (WWQM-FM) the Badgers will have workouts Thursday and Friday before taking two weeks off. UW is set to start classes Wednesday, Sept. 2, and Larsh said workouts will resume that week.

UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said the Badgers will have 20 hours available per week with coaches to do for workouts and instruction this fall. Multiple reports state those hours would be broken down as they have during the enhanced training period in July — eight hours per week maximum of weight training and film study; one hour per day maximum of walk-throughs; one hour per day maximum of meetings; and two off days per week.

Alvarez said UW will need to make difficult budget cuts, but none will come from student-athlete services.

How the Badgers structure their fall still needs to be ironed out, but Chryst says he’s focused on making the time worthwhile for players.