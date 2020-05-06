An improved Packers defense is expected, even without many new faces

But as the Packers’ virtual offseason program got into full swing this week, with players scattered about the country and connecting via their iPads to recorded team meetings and video conferences, they did so with largely the same cast of characters they had defensively when they ended the season, with only a handful of consistent contributors not returning.

That means the Packers will be largely counting on improvement from within and quality coaching to help a unit that was better last year than it had been in 2018 but still wasn’t among the league’s elite units. The Packers did finish ninth in the 32-team NFL in scoring defense at just 19.6 points per game — the club’s best finish since the 2010 Super Bowl XLV team was second in the NFL at 15.0 points per game, and up from a 25th-place in 2018, when the unit allowed 25.0 points per game — but coordinator Mike Pettine’s crew also finished 18th in total defense (352.6 yards per game), tied for 15th in sacks (41), 14 th against the pass (232.6 yards per game) and 23rd against the run (120.1 yards per game).