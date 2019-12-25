Alvarez disputes notion that granddaddy of them all has lost its luster

Led by junior tailback Jonathan Taylor — who became the program’s first back-to-back Doak Walker Award winner earlier this month — and a strong defense, the Badgers were able to rebound from consecutive October losses to get the Big Ten’s bid into the Rose Bowl.

Taylor led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 26 total touchdowns and was second in rushing yards with 1,909. He said the team wants to turn the tide of UW’s recent trips to the Rose Bowl, which include losses in 2011, ‘12 and ‘13.

“It means a lot as a program. Just that tradition that we have here, we’re looking to go in there and make sure we bring one home for the UW alumni base. It’s been over 20 years since we went there and won,” Taylor said.

UW’s 10 wins in the regular season marked a step forward after an inconsistent and frustrating 2018 regular season that ended 7-5.

Alvarez said the Badgers’ win over Miami (Fla.) in last season’s Pinstripe Bowl was a jumping-off point that helped get this season off on the right track, and was an example of how bowl games are important for the programs who play in them.

“People are diminishing bowl games, but they can really help your football team,” Alvarez said.