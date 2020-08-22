After lost year, Equanimeous St. Brown knows Packers receivers need him to contribute

Extra points

Wide receiver Davante Adams returned to practice as a full participant after a mild foot injury early in the week. … Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith remained sidelined with an undisclosed injury but was at practice and even led a handful of defensive players on the sideline in an attempt to create their own crowd noise to bother the Aaron Rodgers-led offense. … Right tackle Rick Wagner, who left the practice inside Lambeau Field on Thursday with an apparent arm injury, did not practice. … LaFleur went out of his way at the end of his Zoom call to send his thoughts to Washington coach Ron Rivera, who was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer. LaFleur faced Rivera last year when Rivera was the Carolina Panthers’ head coach. “I just want to say our thoughts are with Coach Rivera in Washington. I know he’s going through a tough deal right now,” LaFleur said. “I’ve had limited interaction with him, but when we played them last year, he certainly is a class act. We’re all in his corner. We’re pulling for him and we’re thinking about him.”