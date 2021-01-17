After losing Mahomes, Chiefs and Henne hold off Browns 22-17

Compounding the miscue for Cleveland? The Chiefs had 1:32 left, plenty of time for Mahomes to get them within range of Butker's strong right leg. His chip-shot field goal gave Kansas City a 19-3 halftime lead.

The entire complexion of the game changed early in the third quarter, though.

First, the Browns held the Chiefs when Mayfield threw an interception and Butker missed a field goal off the upright. Then, Mayfield led them briskly the other way, capping a 77-yard drive with a touchdown throw to Jarvis Landry. And finally, roughly 17,000 fans allowed into the stadium because of the pandemic were left sitting in stunned silence when Mahomes was tackled around the head with 7:27 left in the quarter and was left crumpled on the turf near midfield.

Mahomes, already hobbled by a foot injury, stumbled as he tried to get to his feet. He was eventually helped to the blue tent on the sideline, then ran to the locker room, where he was evaluated for a concussion.

"It kind of knocked the wind out of him and everything else," Reid said after the game. "He's doing great right now, which is a real positive as we look at this. He passed all the deals he needed to pass and we'll see where it goes from here."