After a Milwaukee Public Schools' mistake, Horlick without a football opponent for season opener tonight

Horlick High School's football team was scheduled to play Milwaukee Marshall High School Thursday night at Milwaukee Vincent Stadium to kick off the 2021 season. But, 24 hours before the game, Milwaukee Marshall canceled.

Reportedly, mistakes made by administration in Milwaukee Public Schools led to players from multiple schools being improperly signed up to participate in athletics, to no fault of the students.

A Milwaukee TV news station, WITI (Fox 6), reported "Several MPS varsity football teams found out late Wednesday night, Aug. 18, that their first game of the season was canceled ... Several parents and some of the football players were ... claiming the cancellations are due to a flaw in the MPS online registration portal."

Now, Horlick coach Brian Fletcher is trying to find an alternate opponent.

“At about 7 o’clock (Wednesday) night, Joe Wendt came and told us that Milwaukee was cancelling,” said Fletcher, referring to Horlick’s athletic director. “There was some uncertainty as to what the reason was. I reached out to the Marshall coach and he said there was some kind of mix-up with the registration.