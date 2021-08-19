After a Milwaukee Public Schools' mistake, Horlick without a football opponent for season opener tonight

Horlick High School's football team was scheduled to play Milwaukee Marshall High School Thursday night at Milwaukee Vincent Stadium to kick off the 2021 season. But, 24 hours before the game, Milwaukee Marshall canceled.
Reportedly, mistakes made by administration in Milwaukee Public Schools led to players from multiple schools being improperly signed up to participate in athletics, to no fault of the students.
A Milwaukee TV news station, WITI (Fox 6), reported "Several MPS varsity football teams found out late Wednesday night, Aug. 18, that their first game of the season was canceled ... Several parents and some of the football players were ... claiming the cancellations are due to a flaw in the MPS online registration portal."
@DanODonnellShow Hi I’m a student at Milwaukee Marshall football team and tomorrow is are first game and the Commissioner and MPS are trying to cancel the game due to inaccurate Online Registration System , the commissioner screwed up the registration. Please Help!!!!!— Marquis Marbley (@MarbleyMarquis) August 19, 2021
Now, Horlick coach Brian Fletcher is trying to find an alternate opponent.
“At about 7 o’clock (Wednesday) night, Joe Wendt came and told us that Milwaukee was cancelling,” said Fletcher, referring to Horlick’s athletic director. “There was some uncertainty as to what the reason was. I reached out to the Marshall coach and he said there was some kind of mix-up with the registration.
“He assured me that they had all the documentation that they needed for the kids to be playing, that they wanted to play and that this was an administrative decision to not allow them to play.”
Is Fletcher still holding out hope that the Rebels will line up an opponent for Friday night?
“I sure hope so,” he said. “Obviously, our kids have worked hard with preparation and were really excited to play. The kids in Milwaukee didn’t have a season at all last year (due to COVID-19 concerns), so I know they had to be excited to play. And to have this taken away from you at the final hour, at 7 o’clock the night before you were supposed to play, it’s not fair to the kids.
“I hate when politics gets involved. It hurts children in the long run.”