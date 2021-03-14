Aaron Jones staying with Packers on 4-year, $48 million deal

GREEN BAY — In the aftermath of the Green Bay Packers’ season-ending loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game, their star running back set about making amends for an uncharacteristically unproductive performance by apologizing to his teammates.
Aaron Jones’ teammates, of course, told him he was being ridiculous. They told their Pro Bowl halfback that they wouldn’t have made it as far as they had without him, and that he had nothing to be sorry for.
Now, Jones will have four years to chase that elusive Super Bowl berth — and atone for his performance, whether he actually needs to or not — after agreeing to a lucrative new deal on Sunday, on the eve of the opening of the NFL’s free-agent negotiating period.
“We’re going to run it back,” Jones said during a live session on his Instagram account after news of the deal broke. “We have unfinished business.”
ESPN and NFL Network were first to report that the deal is for four years and $48 million, with a $13 million signing bonus, which a source later confirmed.
“We anticipated bigger offers in free agency, but Aaron wanted to stay with the Packers,” Jones’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said.
Jones had his worst game of the year in the Packers’ season-ending NFC Championship Game loss to the eventual Super Bowl LV-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 24, managing just 34 total yards on 10 touches, losing a costly fumble early in the third quarter and suffering a chest injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.
That clearly upset the ultra-conscientious Jones, despite having established himself as an indispensable part of coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.
“He’s just a guy that just continues to get better and better as the season goes along. And it’s not always in the production, either. It’s (in) everything he does — the way he approached the daily grind, the preparation, what he does when he’s not getting the ball,” LaFleur said late in the regular season. “He is the epitome of a team player. And we sure are lucky to have a guy as dynamic as he is.”
Jones, a fifth-round pick in 2017 out of Texas-El Paso, had earned $3.9 million during his first four years in the NFL, which included back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons the past two years. Jones played last season for a $2.1 million base salary based on the NFL’s proven-performance escalator.
Last week, the Packers decided not to use the franchise tag on Jones, leading many to assume that Jones was as good as gone. Instead, just as Rosenhaus had done seven years ago for another free-agent client who hadn’t received the franchise tag, cornerback Sam Shields, he reached a deal before outside teams could begin to legally make offers to his client. Back in 2014, Shields got a four-year, $39 million deal just before the market opened.
“I’m just glad I can keep playing where I started my career,” Jones added on Instagram. “For everybody who thought they knew where I was going, you guys are funny. I didn’t even know where I was going.”
Despite missing two games with a calf injury last season, Jones set a career high for rushing yards (1,104) and matched a career best in yards per carry (5.5). Over the past two years, he’s averaged 266.5 offensive touches per season and played an average of 601 offensive snaps.
ESPN.com reported in January that Jones had received multiple extension proposals from the Packers during the season, and that those deals were in line with the average-per-year salaries that some the NFL’s other highly compensated backs — such as his 2017 draft classmates, Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara — had received. But Jones turned down those overtures because the deals lacked the guaranteed money Jones was seeking, and Jones later changed agents, hiring Rosenhaus to represent him.
His new deal isn’t worth as much as Cook (five years, $63 million, $15.5 million signing bonus, $12.6 million yearly average) or Kamara (five years, $75 million, $15 million signing bonus, $15 million yearly average) received, but it’s a year shorter and is also less than the salary-cap tracking website, Spotrac.com, projected Jones would have gotten on the open market (four years, $58 million).
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who restructured a number of contracts in the last several days to clear salary-cap space, had made it clear immediately after the season that bringing Jones back was a high priority.
Mission accomplished.
“We’d love to have Aaron back. He was such an important part of our offense this year,” Gutekunst said immediately after the season. “He’s a dynamic player and he’s absolutely everything we want in a professional football player — the way he goes about his business, the way he takes care of himself, he’s a great teammate.
“We’d certainly like to bring him back. Obviously, there’s some challenges. As we go through the next few months, I think we’ll be able to get some of those things to see if that’s going to be a possibility.”