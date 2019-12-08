Aaron Jones leads Packers past Washington, 20-15

GREEN BAY — Aaron Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries, Aaron Rodgers threw for 195 yards and the Green Bay Packers did enough to beat the Washington Redskins 20-15 Sunday.

Jones had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season and hauled in six catches for 58 yards. With fewer than 3 minutes left in the game, the third-year running back had more total yards (192) than the Redskins (187).

Dwayne Haskins completed 16 of 27 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown with an interception for Washington (3-10), which was officially eliminated from playoff contention. The rookie quarterback was sacked four times.

Adrian Peterson became just the sixth back in NFL history to reach the 14,000-yard mark, running for 76 yards and a score. He now has 14,036 yards in a 13-year career. Curtis Martin is fifth all-time with 14,101 yards.

Derrius Guice exited after only five carries with a knee injury.

Kenny Clark and Kyler Fackrell combined for a sack of Haskins on Washington's opening drive for an 11-yard loss. Haskins and the Redskins started the day with three straight 3-and-outs in the franchise's first-ever December trip to Lambeau Field.