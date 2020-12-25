A real double whammy is on tap for Packers

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur knows better than anyone what the Green Bay Packers defense will be up against Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans and 247-pound freight train/running back Derrick Henry.
As the Titans’ offensive coordinator in 2018, the Packers head coach saw Henry up close during his breakout season that year, when Henry ran for 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns—including a 99-yarder—in the first of his three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
Now, Henry enters Sunday night only 321 yards away from becoming the eighth back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. In addition to his 1,679 yards, he’s also scored 15 touchdowns, is averaging a career-best 5.2 yards per carry and 119.9 yards per game, and has picked up 81 first downs on the ground.
“He is a beast. And you can see it,” LaFleur said earlier this week. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence. You can see all 11 guys, they’re very efficient on offense, both in the run game and the pass game. Obviously, when you have a guy of the caliber of Derrick Henry, who’s a big man that is very, very fast, it sets everything up for you. They know each and every week everybody’s going to come to try to stop the run and nobody can do it.”
Actually, a few teams have managed to slow Henry down this season — just not many lately. Although he’s cracked the 100-yard barrier in five of the Titans last six games, a few defenses have managed to mitigate his impact this year: The Cleveland Browns (15 carries, 60 yards, no touchdowns) on Dec. 6; the Chicago Bears (21 carries, 68 yards, no TDs on Nov. 8); the Pittsburgh Steelers (20 carries, 75 yards, one TD on Oct. 25); and the Jacksonville Jaguars (25 carries, 84 yards, no TDs on Sept. 20).
“He’s a great back. For him to be so big, he’s so fast — just an all-around complete back who can do everything,” Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark marveled. “This is a huge game. We all know that. They’re fighting for something. We’re fighting for something. I just know it’s going to be a playoff atmosphere. It’s going to show us where we’re at as a defense, as a team.
“This is definitely going to be a huge test for us. We’re excited about it.”
Of course, the box score of the Buffalo Bills’ meeting with Henry on Oct. 13 looks like it belongs on the list, too. In that game, Henry managed just 57 yards on 19 carries.
But therein lies the other challenge the Titans present: Even if you limit the damage Henry inflicts, the play-action passing game can be just as devastating. Against the Bills, quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 21 of 28 passes with three touchdowns and a passer rating of 129.3.
“To me, that’s what makes this offense so difficult to defend,” Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said. “You think of it as one-dimensional and it really isn’t. Because it starts with the run, and then the run opens everything up. The play-pass, just some of the wide-open looks they’ve been able to get — that’s just a credit to how well they run the football.
“If you’re not locked in and flying downhill and reacting to these run looks, you’re going to get gashed in the run game. So that’s why you see so many wide open or just real advantageous looks coverage-wise for an offense. … They do a really good job of making everything look the same. Then you put in the mix a quarterback that’s playing extremely, extremely well, with an offense like that has a great understanding of what they’re doing and some real good players at the skill spots and it’s not a big surprise to see that they’re leading the league in points and they’re right up there in yards as well.”
Indeed, the Titans have scored 436 points this season — one more than the Kansas City Chiefs, and two more than the Packers — and rank second in the league in yards per game (399.4, behind only the Chiefs at 427.9).
But when it comes to rankings, the Packers’ oft-derided defense’s numbers may surprise some of those who question whether the unit will prove to be the undoing of the team’s Super Bowl LV aspirations. Entering the week’s games, the Packers ranked a surprising 11th in the 32-team NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (110.1 per game) and a much-improved 21st in rushing yards allowed per carry (4.5 per rush, including 4.2 over the past three games).
As Pettine knows all too well, though, it’s hard to shake the memory of the defense’s meltdown in the NFC Championship Game last January, when the San Francisco 49ers ran the Packers right out of the playoffs and into the offseason with 285 yards on the ground in a 37-20 victory that wasn’t really that close.
“I mean, it was a huge point of emphasis for obvious reasons in the offseason,” Pettine said of improving the run defense. “You’re always remembered by your last performance, and we all know what happened.
“So do we feel good about it (this season)? Yeah, at times. But there are other times where we have a ways to go. I’m glad that we’re trending the right way. But we haven’t faced a rushing attack like this. So it’s a challenge for us.”
Of course, shutting down Henry in what LaFleur has called a “measuring stick” game against the Titans would go a long way to changing that perception.
“Our guys are looking forward to it. It’s December football at Lambeau,” Pettine said. “I think it being a night game and national TV, I just think everything’s going to be ramped up. And I’ll be shocked if our guys aren’t raring to go.”