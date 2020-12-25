A real double whammy is on tap for Packers

“He’s a great back. For him to be so big, he’s so fast — just an all-around complete back who can do everything,” Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark marveled. “This is a huge game. We all know that. They’re fighting for something. We’re fighting for something. I just know it’s going to be a playoff atmosphere. It’s going to show us where we’re at as a defense, as a team.

“This is definitely going to be a huge test for us. We’re excited about it.”

Of course, the box score of the Buffalo Bills’ meeting with Henry on Oct. 13 looks like it belongs on the list, too. In that game, Henry managed just 57 yards on 19 carries.

But therein lies the other challenge the Titans present: Even if you limit the damage Henry inflicts, the play-action passing game can be just as devastating. Against the Bills, quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 21 of 28 passes with three touchdowns and a passer rating of 129.3.

“To me, that’s what makes this offense so difficult to defend,” Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said. “You think of it as one-dimensional and it really isn’t. Because it starts with the run, and then the run opens everything up. The play-pass, just some of the wide-open looks they’ve been able to get — that’s just a credit to how well they run the football.