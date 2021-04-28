A Packers’ dozen: 12 possibilities for Green Bay at No. 29

3. Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi.

Another versatile receiver who could give the Packers their first true slot receiver since Randall Cobb, Moore is undersized (5-foot-9, 178 pounds) and is rough around the edges, needing polish at the next level. But with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and play-making ability, he’s an intriguing possibility. Should he fall out of the first round, Moore would be a player worth considering a trade up for in Round 2 as well.

4. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound Marshall is the kind of big receiver Gutekunst likes, and his humble personality would make him a good fit in the locker room — something Gutekunst talks frequently about valuing. Despite opting out of the season after seven games, Marshall still set career highs for receptions (48) and receiving yards (731) in his abbreviated season while scoring 10 touchdowns. Having spent much of his career in the shadow of Ja’Marr Chase (a possible top-10 pick) and Justin Jefferson (last year’s No. 22 overall pick who had an outstanding rookie year with the Minnesota Vikings), Marshall has the tools to develop into another top NFL wideout from LSU.

5. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State.