Now that's it over, Chris Maragos confesses that it hurts.
How does someone who was as emotionally invested as he was as a football player possibly let it go? He was consumed with squeezing the very most out of his 5-foot-10, 200-pound body every Sunday afternoon in NFL stadiums most of this decade. He was consumed with inspiring teammates, energizing them with his locker room presence, and working behind the scenes to help them become the best they could be.
Maragos was beloved, both in the communities in which he settled and in the locker rooms he invigorated.
As Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton, who played with Maragos with the Philadelphia Eagles, recently tweeted: "One of my all-time favorite teammates. I could go on and on about what this dude meant to not only the culture of the locker room, but to my family and I. You're a first-class man!"
Maragos might have been starting another training camp as a special teams ace in the prime of his career. But a freak injury to his right knee in October 2017 never responded to multiple surgeries, the third of which was this summer. And the 32-year-old Racine native finally conceded to reality recently when he announced he is no longer physically able to play this most violent of games.
So he moves on in life with two Super Bowl championship rings and a captivating story to tell that is based on overcoming enormous odds. And while it hurts knowing he will never again lace on another pair of shoulder pads, he knows his story will endure.
He also knows another door eventually will open for him — just as they always have.
"I really feel I was gifted to play the game of football," said Maragos, a 2005 Horlick High School graduate. "As long as the Lord gave me the opportunity to play that game, I was going to be faithful with it.
"Now, the game of football has been taken away from me and I know I am going to be used in a different capacity. For me, it's going to be hard because I poured my whole life into my career. I tried to take my game as high as I could. I worked harder in terms of the amount of conditioning, the weight training, the film study ... all those things than pretty much more than anybody.
"And for that to be gone, to not be able to do it anymore, it does hurt. But it should because when you have a lot invested in something, it should hurt."
This is nothing new for Maragos since pain has been the compelling component to his story. He was a high school receiver who received minimal recruiting attention, walked on at two college programs (Western Michigan and Wisconsin), did not get drafted and was cut three times by the San Francisco 49ers.
Yet, he endured long enough to develop into an elite special teams performer who was at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Feb. 2, 2014 when the Seahawks destroyed the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.
Four years and two days later, he was a beloved spiritual presence on an Eagles team that defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. He had been inactive for more than three months following his knee injury suffered while covering a punt against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., but Maragos still might have been one of the Eagles' most valuable players during that Super Bowl.
After all, leaders like him don't come along so often.
And now that he's moving on from football, he has so much to leave behind. No, there's not much to speak of in terms of numbers considering he had 40 solo tackles, 17 assists, two fumble recoveries, one force fumble and one quarterback hit in 99 career games.
But what a story of inspiration he has to tell in the speaking engagements he plans to pursue in his post-football career.
"I guess if I boil it down in a nutshell, I really hope that people see that I didn't have the height, weight and speed that the rest of these guys did," he said. "I didn't take the conventional route of being a five-star recruit out of high school. I had no stars and I had no offers.
"I walked on to two different colleges. I played two different positions in college. I went undrafted in the NFL. I hope that my story and the legacy and the impact it would have on others would be, 'Look what the Lord can do with somebody who is faithful and just tries to honor him in every aspect. And look what can happen when you pour your mind, your blood, your sweat, your tears into your craft and do everything possible that you can to take whatever skill set you have and take it wherever you want to take it.'
"If you allow the Lord to work in amazing ways, he will work."
New doors are already opening for him. A potential career in coaching probably isn't in the cards since it would deprive him of family time with wife Serah, sons Micah and Mason and daughter Cambria.
But his powerful voice will still be used as a motivational speaker. There's also the Top Tier Wealth Management financial consulting firm he founded in April 2018 with four other partners. Maragos said the firm, which is headquartered in Milwaukee and Grand Rapids, Mich., has seen enormous growth in its first year.
"The first thing is I just have to get my health under control," Maragos said when asked about his plans. "I still have a long road ahead of me.
"One of the things I'm really passionate about is motivational speaking — speaking to corporations, doing high-performance mentality training for sports teams and speaking to corporations about leadership.
"And then the other thing is helping players and people in communities with their finances."
There is still so much to accomplish. And for Maragos, it all started in Racine, where he went from a boy who had some brushes with the law early in high school years to a man who reached the top of the mountain.
"The community of Racine means everything to me," he said. "The City of Racine set a standard for me with grit, hard work, toughness, commitment, a never-quit attitude ... all those things that helped propel me in my career.
"All the people in the community who have impacted me and encouraged me through the highs and the lows have been invaluable. I wouldn't be the man, I wouldn't be the player, I wouldn't have come to even close to accomplishing the things I did without every single man, woman and child who have impacted me.
"I'm just so thankful for the opportunity to represent Racine and I really hope that I did it well."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.