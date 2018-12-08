Drew Bosley's expectations were high heading into the 40th annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships at San Diego on Saturday.
The event was Bosley's final high school cross country race and he ran with every ounce of energy that his 6-foot, 147-pound body could exert.
The Mequon Homestead High School senior - whose mother Laura Bosley Petersen attended Case High School and UW-Parkside - finished fifth at 15:25.4, a 16-second improvement from his time at last year's championship race, where he placed seventh.
"The field was incredibly deep this year," Bosley said. "I was hurting at the end going up that second hill, but I left it all on the line, and I'm happy with how I finished."
Bosley, who will be attending Northern Arizona University on an athletic scholarship, was born to run. His father Andy was a two-time Division I All-American runner at Wisconsin-Madison and his mother Laura ran for Case and Parkside.
The Homestead runner established quite a resume during his four years of high school. Bosley had successive finishes of seventh, second, first and first at the WIAA Division 1 Cross Country Championships. He also won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races at the state Track & Field Championships last June.
"I can't thank my family and friends enough for the support they've shown me during my time running cross country during high school," Bosley said. "I wouldn't have been able to do it without them cheering me on."
Runners from the Midwest Regional had a great day, led by Cole Hocker of Indianapolis, who won the national race in 15:13.7, almost six seconds faster than runner-up Jake Renfree of Knoxville, Tenn. (15:19.5).
Hocker bested Bosley in the regional race at UW-Parkside on Nov. 24 by six seconds, finishing with a time of 16:03.2.
The Midwest had success in the girls race as well. Second through sixth place were all Midwest runners. Katelynne Hart of Glen Ellyn, Ill. finished second (17:01.0), only .7 seconds behind winner Sydney Masciarelli of Northbridge, Mass. This was Hart's second straight year finishing second at the national race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.