It was supposed to be a joyous evening for Racine Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy Saturday after his team completed an 11-0 regular season with a 30-22 Gridiron Developmental Football League victory over the St. Paul Pioneers in Minnesota.

Instead, Kennedy sounded shaken when reached by telephone following his team's victory. There was a reason for that considering some of his players were involved in a physical altercation with members of the Pioneers on the field following the game.

"This organization has been around for 70 years and nothing like this has ever happened," a dejected Kennedy said of the Raiders.

What exactly did happen? Kennedy was reluctant to discuss the issue in depth, but he did say this:

"They said some threatening things," Kennedy said of the Pioneers. "I told the guys that things were getting heated, I told the guys to go sit on the bench and don't shake hands. I was going to write an apology for not shaking hands to the organization afterward and let them know what was going on on the field.

"I told the officials and they didn't say anything about it. They (Pioneers players) came all the way to our sideline, they started yelling things, things got heated and a fight broke out. That's what happened."

There was more on this emotional night.

"One of my coaches was leaving the field, that coach was followed and that coach broke traffic laws to ditch the car that was following him," Kennedy said." Afterward, my coach was blocked in the parking lot and they had to go get the police to get out of the field. That shows all of the stuff that was going on there."

The game itself was dramatically different than June 3, when the Raiders defeated the Pioneers 34-0 at Horlick Field.

Not only did the Raiders have to make a five-hour bus ride for the rematch, several key players were unavailable Saturday for an assortment of reasons. That list included wide receivers Jordan Payne and Will Norwood, defensive end Nick Jones and linebacker Torie Ruffin.

In fact, if not for the heroics of defensive back Corey Dalton, who played against the Raiders as a member of the Illinois Cowboys June 24, this game could have had a different outcome.

Dalton, who joined the Raiders shortly after that June 24 game, accounted for all 13 of the Raiders' points in first quarter, First, he returned a blocked 36-yard field goal attempt by Oswaldo Gallegos with 9:33 left in the quarter for the Raiders' first touchdown. Then, with 8:02 left in the quarter, he returned an interception for a second touchdown that gave the Raiders a 13-0 lead.

"Corey had an excellent game," Kennedy said. "We knew he's an explosive player., we knew he's an excellent defender ... he got an opportunity to start tonight, he had a pick-six for a touchdown and we had a field goal that we blocked and he scooped that up and scored,

"He ended up with two picks and he had a bunch of special teams tackles and some pass breakups. He just played a hell of a game."

The Pioneers (3-5) came storming back to take a 14-13 lead on a pair of Ja'Vonte Johnson touchdown passes in the second quarter. But the Raiders took a 23-14 halftime lead on a 27-yard field goal by Alex Gonzalez and a 4-yard touchdown pass from Andre Locke Sr. to Terrence Fitch.

It appeared as if the Raiders would put this game away when Locke found Jashon Foster for an 84-yard touchdown pass with 12:42 left in the third quarter. But the Pioneers almost pulled off a dramatic comeback after falling behind 30-14.

Johnson rallied the Pioneers to within 30-22 with 1:02 to play after he passed for another touchdown and then threw for a two-point conversion. After Dalton fumbled a kickoff, the Pioneers had a chance to send game into overtime with a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

The Pioneeers reached the Raiders' 27-yard line. But on first and 10 with one second left, the game ended when Johnson's pass was batted away.

"They played a good game defensively," Kennedy said of the Pioneers. "We couldn't move the ball on them on the ground (Raiders running backs gained 32 yards on 22 carries), so they really held us in check in the running game.

"And they had a couple of really nice touchdown passes that really helped them out.They played a nice game. They had a few more players than they did the first time against us."

Locke completed 14 of 24 passes for 234 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed for a team-high 25 yards. Safety Jordan Danowski, a Waterford High School graduate, had a team-high 7.5 tackles and an interception.

The Raiders are off next weekend and then the organization will try to fill a second open date on Aug 5.

Depending on the outcome of other games in the GDFL, the Raiders will play their first playoff game on either Aug. 12 or Aug. 19. The GDFL championship game will be held Sept. 2 in Washington D.C.