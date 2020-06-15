Even through delays, spectators watch live as Hamlin wins Homestead's Dixie Vodka 400

———

Weather delays and mid-race adjustments aside, Homestead-Miami Speedway followed a similar format to the past seven Cup Series races over the last month since NASCAR resumed its season in mid-May.

There was no practice. There was no qualifying session. Teams are limited to 16 crew members, including the driver, and are confined to specific work areas while on site. Everyone goes through a health screening before entering. Masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment are mandatory.

"Everything's so different right now that nothing feels normal," Kyle Busch said Saturday. "You come to the race track. It's very empty. It feels like you're here for a test session, a test race or something."

And then add on to it Homestead-Miami Speedway's relative dip in importance to NASCAR's overall season outlook.

This was the first time in 18 years that NASCAR's weekend at Homestead was not championship weekend. Homestead's races were moved to the early portion of the schedule — originally March 20-22 before COVID-19 altered those plans — and moved the championship races to Phoenix for 2020.

The passion is still there. The pressure for a win? Not as much in June compared to November.