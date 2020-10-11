Elliott wins at Roval as champ Busch bounced from playoffs

He seemed resigned when he keyed his mic and said, "Good job this year, guys," to his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing crew. He still somehow recovered and was third when he gambled on not pitting to take over the lead.

His fate was in his hands but Busch knew he didn't have a chance.

"We were trying something, anything," Busch said. "I didn't have anything for nobody."

Busch led just one lap after the restart before both teammate Erik Jones and Elliott passed him and then his Toyota began to fade. Busch finished 30th. There are only four races remaining for him to extend his streak to 16 consecutive seasons with at least one victory.

He acknowledged the mental toll of this disappointing year and didn't rule out personnel changes for his team.

"There have certainly been times this year were I've thought, 'Man, there was something wrong with me. I'm not doing it right, I don't know what I'm doing,'" Busch said. "I don't know what to think, but certainly it would be nice to score a win. To have a win for this year, that would be the consolation prize for the way this year has gone."