Elliott races into NASCAR championship; Harvick eliminated

"It's exciting to watch."

Harvick was only mediocre at Martinsville and even fell a lap off the pace after a flat tire. His Stewart-Haas Racing team was in trouble, trying desperately to tune his Ford so that he could drive his way back onto the lead lap and back above the cutoff line.

But it was an incredibly long 500-lap points-chasing quest at NASCAR's oldest and smallest speedway. Harvick was racing for the fourth and final slot in the field, separated from Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski by one point on one lap, two on the next, back to one after that.

The three drivers were locked into a tense fight for single digit points because with Elliott out front, it left just two spots for three drivers.

Harvick was one point below the cutline when Elliott crossed the finish line. He needed to pass one car ahead of him — Kyle Busch, Hamlin's teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing — to grab that point and Busch wasn't going to make it easy.

Harvick tried to knock Busch out of his way in a failed desperate effort as they closed in on the finish line. Both cars spun and Harvick's season was done.

"It was just a move I had to try knowing that I needed one point," Harvick said. "It was just a Hail Mary that didn't work out."