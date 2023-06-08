Team members will leave on a chartered bus from Horlick Field that morning for a trip of more than six hours to Cincinnati. After a rugged non-league game against the 6-0 Cin City Buccaneers at Walnut Hills High School (kickoff is 6 p.m. Central Time), the Raiders will board their charter after the game for the 375-mile trip back to Racine.

Newcomer Jaylon Edmonson plans to be on that bus.

And he won’t just be along for the ride.

The 2018 Case High School graduate, who was the leading rusher for NCAA Division III national power UW-Whitewater last season, plans to work his way up through the ranks with the Raiders in his pursuit of a professional career.

That’s what he did at Case, when he rushed for 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior in 2017 after producing just 201 as a sophomore.

And then he waited his turn at Whitewater in a career that was interrupted for one season in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Edmonson led the Warhawks in rushing with 711 yards and six touchdowns last season after breaking in with just 66 yards as a freshman in 2018.

“What I know so far is he’s a patient young man,” Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. “He’s got a great attitude about things and he’s definitely a team player. He doesn’t expect anything to be handed to him, he doesn’t act out of pocket about anything and when his number is called, he’s ready to go.”

That’s the way Edmonson, the only child of Rico and Tracie Edmonson, was raised. He earned a degree in communications with a minor in coaching from Whitewater while carrying a 3.1 grade-point average and then lined up a job with the Racine Water Department once he returned to Racine after graduating May 13.

Because he hopes to extend his football career in an indoor league, Edmonson joined the Raiders as a stepping stone. While the Raiders are established at running back with veteran Howard Triplett, Edmonson is prepared to wait for his opportunity, just as he did at Case and at Whitewater.

“It was frustrating, but at the same time, I was learning from the people above me,” Edmonson said of his time at Whitewater. “So I had to calm myself down and wait my turn.

“I had to reassure myself that I was going to have my shot.”

Once he did, Edmonson made the most of it.

His greatest moment came when the Warhawks closed out their regular season Nov. 12 with a 79-10 victory over UW-Stevens Point at Perkins Stadium. Edmonson rushed for 112 yards and four touchdowns on just five carries. His touchdowns covered 66, 19, 1 and 11 yards.

Edmonson served notice of what was to come one year earlier, also against Stevens Point. On Nov. 13, 2021, he ran off tackle on a 34 Power play for a 97-yard touchdown in Whitewater’s 56-10 victory.

When his college career ended, Edmonson knew he wanted more.

“I just love the sport and I’m not ready to give up on it,” he said. “I just want to get paid for this, too, because I love playing it and I feel my talent is good enough to be out there.”

Geoff Schick, the Raiders’ first-year offensive coordinator, certainly feels that way. He remembers Edmonson going back to when he played youth baseball with Schick’s son, Sawyer, and also recalls what a force he was as a senior at Case.

“I’ve known him for awhile,” Schick said. “He played youth baseball with my son and really caught my eye his senior year at Case. He was a physical back and I don’t remember in the times that I saw him play when he was tackled for a loss.

“He’s just a physical, strong kid. And he showed during his four years at Whitewater that he got better and better and his role grew. He bought into that team mentality, which is something that is attractive, as well.

“He brings a bounce in his step, quick acceleration and power.”

That was on display last Saturday in the Raiders’ 34-0 victory over the St. Paul Pioneers at Horlick Field. While Edmonson carried the ball six times for 36 years as he gets more comfortable with his new team, he busted loose for a 28-yard gain on one carry.

The Raiders are looking for plenty more of that this season.

“Oh, he has so much talent,” Kennedy said. “It’s great seeing a young man from the City of Racine playing youth football here, going on to play for a great program like UW-Whitewater and then coming home and playing for a team that he watched as a kid.”