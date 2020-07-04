Dixon breaks through at Indianapolis with victory in GP

The New Zealander opted to start on the slower black tires and maneuvered his way through the field after starting seventh. Then, just a few laps after pitting to put on the reds, Dixon got the break he needed when rookie Oliver Askew crashed into the outside wall as he tried to enter the front straightaway.

Dixon knew immediately he was in charge.

“We were in the right situation to go hard. It was a bit of a no-brainer,” he said. “Some of those guys were just sitting ducks with the tires they were on.”

Dixon controlled most of the second half of the 80-lap race, helped in part when pole-winner Will Power stalled in the pits.

And when he made a clean pass of Rahal, whose team-owning father, Bobby, won the Indy 500 in 1986, it was only a matter of time before Dixon chalked up his 48th career IndyCar win. Only A.J. Foyt (67) and Mario Andretti (52) have more.

“Dixey just had tremendous pace in the middle of the race,” Graham Rahal said.

He was so fast in the clean air, nobody could get close.

Dixon’s victory broke up Team Penske’s monopoly on winning this race — the first at the track since Roger Penske bought it from the Hulman family in November.