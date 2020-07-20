Dillon leads 1-2 RCR finish in Cup race before fans at Texas TUES

After leading six times for 150 laps, both highs for the race, Blaney finished seventh.

Blaney, who had given up the lead when he pitted on Lap 287, fell a lap down after the field got shuffled when rookie Quin Houff crashed hard out of Turn 4.

Cole Custer, the rookie driver for Stewart-Haas Racing coming off a win last weekend at Kentucky, was one of 11 drivers involved in a chain-reaction crash on Lap 218 that brought out a red flag. His crumbled No. 41 Ford came to rest near the exit of pit road.

That pileup on the frontstretch came the lap after restart with most of the cars still jammed together as they came off the fourth turn, when Blaney appeared to be among several cars to get loose, though he was out in front of the melee when cars started crashing.

Track workers took water to drivers in their parked cars on their track during the red flag that lasted more than 11 minutes.

It was 30 degrees warmer than it was on March 29, when the race had been scheduled before the pandemic. Texas will host a playoff race Oct. 25.

Before four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Terry Bradshaw gave an emphatic command to start engines, he shouted hello to the "beautiful people" in the stands.