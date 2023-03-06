The Case Alumni C-Club inducted Dave Manderfeld into its Wall of Fame on Feb. 15. He became the 16th student-athlete to be honored in the history of the school, which opened in 1966.

Manderfeld, a 1971 Case graduate, was a football and track athlete. He holds numerous records in track and was a key member of the 1970 WIAA championship team, which was the first state championship team in Case's history. He also was All-Racine county in football.

He went on to attend UW-LaCrosse, where he excelled in track. He taught and coached at Kenosha Bradford High School, Fratt Elementary School Case High during his career. After his retirement, he he was a WIAA official for 15 years. He was a founding member of the Case Alumni C-Club. Pictured above are, from left, C-Club member Dean Steger, Manderfeld and C-Club president Jeff Vlasak.