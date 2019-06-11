She broke records, she dominated her competition, but the most important lessons Bailey Kelly learned while playing the sport she loves came off the court.
Kelly, a soon to be graduate of Concordia University in Mequon and 2015 Park High School graduate, finished her senior year on the Falcons' women's tennis team with the most singles victories (75) in Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference history.
Kelly surpassed the record previously set by Kailtyn Strehlow (72) of Concordia in 2013 and finished with an overall record of 75-32 (36-2 NACC). She also finished with a record of 68-42 in doubles play (35-2 NACC). In her senior year at Park, she was voted to the All Racine County second-team and finished with a record of 18-9.
In Kelly's record-breaking match, she defeated St. Norbert's Hannah Swajanen 6-1, 6-3.
So how did Kelly get to where she is today?
"At Park, I learned how to become competitive within the actual sport, because tennis is so much different than any other sports I've played," Kelly said. "Tennis is really different compared to team sports because it's just you versus your opponent. I had to really learn how to channel that energy and focus on finishing matches; it was more of a mental focus than anything.
"At Concordia, I learned how to expand my game more. A lot of my preparation before matches was key in how I ended up doing. I always wanted to have a plan before starting. So that was a big thing for me, learning how to play the game in a smart way, rather than just hitting big shots."
Before Kelly attended Park, she grew up watching her older sister Brienne play and was motivated to be better than her.
"It's kind of like a sibling rivalry," Kelly said. "I didn't end up picking up a racket until right before my freshman year and then I just stuck with the sport. Other than my sister, Serena Williams was a huge inspiration of mine. Watching her play on TV showed me what real competitive tennis looks like, and it drove me to become better."
Along with Brienne, sister Madeline, brother Quinn and parents Larry and Wendy round out Kelly's support system.
"We have a really tight family, we are all really close," Kelly said. "My mom came to every single one of my college matches and my dad always helped me work out so they were both key in my success as a tennis player.
"Looking up into the crowd and seeing my mom cheering me on gave me that extra motivation to come away with a win. And win or lose, she was always there for me."
Kelly also has five dogs, all mixed breeds from animal shelters.
"My dogs mean everything to me," Kelly said. "I'm allergic to cats so I always wanted a dog and we were finally able to get some in high school. I'm just a huge animal lover in general and they make me really happy."
At Concordia, Kelly will graduate next year with a master's degree in athletic training, but plans to continue playing and coaching tennis.
"Tennis will always be a huge part of my life," Kelly said. "I definitely want to be able to help and teach others how to play the game that was so good to me."
Concordia coach Steve Anschutz praised Kelly's dedication to the sport.
"Bailey is a special player," Anschutz said. "We are so proud of her; she is an amazing player and an amazing person. She has put in a lot of time and effort to make this happen."
