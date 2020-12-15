Wisconsin Badgers open to bowl game if invite comes THURS

Looking ahead is a cardinal sin for Paul Chryst.
The University of Wisconsin football coach insists his, and his team’s, sole focus is defending Paul Bunyan’s Axe against Minnesota (3-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday. It’s a chance to make up a game canceled earlier this season due to the Gophers’ COVID-19 outbreak and a chance to snap the program’s first three-game losing streak since 2008.
But on the delayed, frantic college football calendar, Saturday is also the start of bowl season. If the Badgers (2-3) go bowling this year has yet to be determined, and it’s not because of their currently sub-.500 record. Eleven bowl games, three of which feature Big Ten Conference teams, have been canceled this season and eligible teams are announcing they’ll forgo playing in a bowl game after a long, stressful year.
“I get it, I do,” Chryst said of teams opting out of bowl games.
“One thing I do believe in is I think the bowls are an awesome part for the experience of the players and for programs. And I know there’s a lot of narrative, but I do think that. I know that our guys have had great experiences at a number of different bowls.”
Chryst said he hasn’t had conversations with his team about playing or not playing a bowl game, but sounded as if he would support playing if the Badgers are afforded that chance.
“I do believe that in many ways we are partners with (bowl games),” Chryst said. “They help us and any way we can help them, I think that kind of falls under that’s the right thing to do.”
Four FBS programs — Boston College, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Virginia Tech — have announced they are not participating in a bowl this year after a tumultuous fall. BC coach Jeff Hafley said he would rather send his players home for the holidays after the delays, postponements and strain of the year.
UW has dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak and has had three of its eight regular-season games canceled this year.
“From the beginning, what guys wanted to do — and a lot of people didn’t necessarily believe this, they thought there was some other deal — they want to play,” Chryst said. “They enjoy playing the game. They enjoy playing it with each other.”
Junior linebacker Jack Sanborn followed his coach’s lead saying his eyes were on Minnesota — a loss would secure the Badgers’ first losing season since 2001 — but said he was open to a bowl game.
“I’m always down to play more football, but we’ll see what happens,” Sanborn said.
That 2001 season in which UW went 5-7 was also the last time the Badgers didn’t play in a bowl game.
“I tell you what, if you love football, you want to play another game,” quarterback Graham Mertz said.
“I know, especially this team, it’s a great group of guys that love to play the game, love the sport. I think we’d be grateful for one. That’s how I view it. I don’t know what everybody else thinks, but that’s my viewpoint. I’d love to just play a little more ball.”
Mertz: Ready to ‘ball my fists up and go’
In the past three games, Mertz hasn’t been playing up to the standards he sets for himself.
The redshirt freshman has completed 55.8% of his passes (63 of 113) in that stretch and has one touchdown and five interceptions. Mertz has missed throws in several key spots that have cost the Badgers points.
He’s been subject to criticism online as well, but he said he’s up the challenge of bouncing back after the first significant struggles of his career.
“It’s life. You go through this,” Mertz said.
“Just talking with my family and the guys on the team, everything in life comes down to, ‘How do you respond?’ The cool thing about this is it’s all on you. You can ball your fists up and go fight (or) you can sit back and relax. There’s only one way out of those two that I’m going to go, I’m going to ball my fists up and go. People can say whatever they want, but I’m proud of this team, I love this team. There’s some stuff brewing up here. The fists will be balled; be ready.”
Shot of energy
Sanborn said the Badgers found out they’d be facing the Gophers not long after the game at Iowa last week.
Both program’s athletic directors had spoken publicly of rescheduling the matchup, so it seemed likely heading into the weekend and Sunday’s announcement from the conference made it official.
“To get that game canceled, it crushed us,” Sanborn said. “We knew that we had to just take it day by day. Once that game got canceled, we were onto the next week. In the back of everyone’s minds we were still hoping — through the little rumors and everything — that this game might be played this weekend. I think a lot of us were still hoping that we’d get this opportunity.”
Chryst said he could sense the players’ excitement and that he found it “neat” to be preparing for the Gophers after it once looked like the teams wouldn’t play this season.
Chryst said last month before the original matchup was canceled that part of the coaches’ job is to prepare the team for the tradition and nature of this game.
“There’s a reason the Axe, the one we’re playing for right now, is the second one. The first one is in the College Football Hall of Fame,” Chryst said.
“It’s a meaningful rivalry game. We want our players to understand that, so I’ll talk about it. Coaches have talked about it. Players will talk about it. And yet it comes down to this year’s team gets to play Minnesota this year and it comes down to that game. We want them to feel a part of it.”
From the infirmary
Chryst said it was too early in the week to know the availability of key offensive players who were sidelined last week.
Senior receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor didn’t play against the Hawkeyes, nor did freshman tailback Jalen Berger. Davis has missed the past three games, while Pryor started against Indiana but suffered an upper-body injury on a play in the end zone in the second half. Berger became unavailable last Friday and his status moving forward is unknown.
UW status reports do not indicate whether a player is missing the game due to injury, illness or other reasons.
All-Big Ten honors
Five Wisconsin players were named to All-Big Ten Conference teams.
Junior tight end Jake Ferguson (media) and senior Cole Van Lanen (coaches) were named to All-Big Ten first teams, while junior guard Logan Bruss was a third-team pick by both coaches and media. Senior fullback Mason Stokke and junior tackle Tyler Beach earned honorable mentions.
Ferguson, a Madison native, leads the Badgers in catches (26), receiving yards (249) and total touchdowns (four) this season. The first-team award marks the first of his career after being a consensus honorable mention last season. Ferguson was a second-team choice by conference coaches.
Van Lanen has started every game for UW this season at left tackle, anchoring the offensive line. He’s in line to play in his 46th career game for the Badgers when they host Minnesota at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Bay Port product was a second-team All-Big Ten selection last season.
After moving in from right tackle to right guard this year, Bruss earned his first All-Big Ten honor. Bruss, who hails from Appleton, has played in all but one of UW’s games since the start of the 2018 season and is up to 24 career starts heading into the matchup with the Gophers.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was named the conference’s quarterback and player of the year, while Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was named the top tailback. Indiana’s Ty Fryfogle was named the wide receiver of the year, Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth was the tight end of the year and Ohio State’s Wyatt Davis was the offensive lineman of the year.
Big Ten note
Indiana and Purdue have canceled their game for the second time in two weeks — and the third time this season. Athletic directors Scott Dolson and Mike Bobinski said Friday’s game had been scrapped because of continuing concerns over COVID-19.
In Indiana, the cancellation came just as the Boilermakers (2-4) appeared ready to resume football activities after pausing them a week ago on the same day Indiana took the same step.
The cancellation is a disappointing blow to the Hoosiers (6-1), who are having one of their best seasons in decades. The Hoosiers haven’t won a bowl game since 1991 and Allen believes that would be a good way to wrap up a historic season.
