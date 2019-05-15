Mike Aiello has seen it all in his six years of college baseball.
On Wednesday, he got two more well-deserved honors for his persistence.
Aiello, a Horlick High School graduate, has been named the first-team catcher on the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) for the second straight season.
In addition, Aiello has been given the WIAC’s Max Sparger Baseball Scholar-Athlete Award for academic excellence.
In 44 games for the Warhawks this season, Aiello batted .351 with 54 hits, eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs (second on team), 33 RBIs and a .584 slugging percentage.
Aiello, a team captain, helped Whitewater win its third straight WIAC regular-season championship and second straight WIAC Tournament title.
The Warhawks have reached the NCAA Division III Tournament all three years he has been on the team.
Aiello, a sixth-year senior and graduate student, earned the academic honor for his 4.0 grade-point average majoring in physical education (athletic administration) with a minor in strength and conditioning, according to a press release from UW-Whitewater. He graduated Summa Cum Laude.
Vodenlich, a Case graduate, earned the WIAA coaching honor for the third straight year and 10th time in his career. The Warhawks went 34-10, their 12th straight year of 30 or more victories.
Korman, a freshman outfielder and Waterford graduate, was Whitewater’s representative on the WIAC All-Sportsmanship Team.
